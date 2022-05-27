Google Drive has become a powerful tool in our daily lives. Whether you have the standard 15GB of storage or you're paying for a Google One subscription, you probably keep at least some files around on the platform. And if you're using it from a computer, managing your files will get much more convenient. Now, you'll be able to finally use keyboard shortcuts to move files around in Google Drive. Announced in the official Google Workspace blog, the ability to use keyboard shortcuts in Google Drive is starting to roll out to users.

The shortcuts themselves are identical to those you usually use on your PC or Mac. This means that you can use Ctrl+C, Ctrl+X, and Ctrl+V to copy, cut, and paste files respectively. You can copy and paste files between folders inside your Google Drive. Copying a file also captures its URL and its title, so if you want to paste it into a Google Docs document, or even an email, you can do so too.

These aren't the only shortcuts that are being added. Using Ctrl+C and Ctrl+Shift+V will let you create shortcuts inside Drive to add a shortcut to a file in another location without necessarily duplicating the file and taking more space than needed. There's also a Ctrl+Enter shortcut that will open whatever file you've selected in a new tab in your browser.

They're pretty neat, and they can help you move and manage your files more conveniently, especially if you're already used to those shortcuts while navigating through files on your PC. If you want to check them out, head over to the Google Drive web client. It might take three days for it to show up for everyone, though.

