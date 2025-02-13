Summary Google Drive has updated the floating action button (FAB) to be larger.

This change isn't available to all, and it's unclear whether it's intentional.

A larger FAB could make it easier for users to upload files and folders.

If you use an Android device or are reliant on Google products and services, then there's a pretty good chance that you use Google Drive to store your files in the cloud. So if you opened up the Google Drive app on your phone or tablet, and noticed something different, you're not alone.

The folks at 9to5Google were the first to spot a new change in the app, with a floating action button (FAB) that is now a little larger than what we're used to. When it comes to functionality, nothing has changed here, but those that frequent the app may be a little surprised with what they see, since it is so drastic.

A big change