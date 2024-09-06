Key Takeaways Google Drive's new homepage integrates file and folder views with AI suggestions based on activity.

AI in Drive selects 6 file folders and 10 files up front, with the option to view additional suggestions.

Users can switch between the new AI-driven homepage and the previous setup in Drive settings.

Your Google Drive is about to get a whole lot smarter. A revamped Google Drive homepage is coming with a unified files and folder view, and AI smarts designed to help you get to your stuff faster. The fresh new Drive will start rolling out today.

Google announced the refresh on the Workspace Updates blog earlier today (via Android Authority). The update consolidates the files view and the folders view into one page, not unlike how it looked previous to last summer's refresh. The difference now is that AI will be choosing which files and folders you see.

Gemini in your Drive

Google says the update will bring combined file and folder suggestions, chosen by artificial intelligence based on activity, calendar events, and sharing patterns. There will also be options to view the rest of your files and folders. However, Google seems confident that you won't need to. The AI will know what you want at any given moment.

Google Drive's previous homepage was not without friction. It displayed files and folders on separate pages and required a few clicks to get to where you wanted. The new homepage will instead show up to six file folders and 10 files, all suggested by AI. You can click a View More button to see 12 file folders and 30 files.

The updated homepage view will be enabled by default once it rolls out, but you can revert back to the current setup, and My Drive will take over as your homepage, at least for now. You will need to do this through the Google Drive settings by clicking on the gear icon in the top right, then heading to Settings → Start page → My Drive.

All Google Workspace subscribers and individuals with personal Google accounts will get the update in the coming weeks, beginning today. Google is hoping this update will enhance the Google Drive experience and is another way Gemini can prove useful. It should streamline navigation and make finding files a lot easier, thanks to personalized suggestions. Whether it works as well as Google hopes remains to be seen.