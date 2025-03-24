Summary Google Drive introduces Gemini "Nudges." These are new clickable shortcuts at the top of Drive homepage and folders that provide quick access to Gemini AI functionalities.

Nudges offer instant access to tasks like summarizing folders, learning about files, and other Gemini-powered actions within Google Drive.

The new nudges feature is now rolling out to Google Workspace Business and Enterprise users, as well as Google One AI Premium subscribers, with potential future availability for all Drive users.pace subscribers, potentially expanding to all users.

Google Gemini has made its way to almost all Google services where its presence makes sense, with the tech giant's suite of Workspace apps being one of the primary beneficiaries.

Gemini has made its way to Gmail, Google Docs, Slides, Sheets, Chat, and even Google Drive, with the AI integration now being able to summarize, analyze and generate content and information, all while being able to fetch buried files with ease.

In said Workspace apps, Gemini occupies the right-aligned side panel. On apps like Google Drive, the side panel can quickly help users summarize documents, interact with PDFs, manage files and folders, retrieve information from projects, and more.

Although accessing these tools is pretty simple — they're essentially laid out in the side panel — Google wants to help you get started with Gemini in Drive even faster. The tech giant announced that it will soon start highlighting some common Gemini workflows as clickable "nudges" at the top of your Drive homepage and folders.

AI shorcuts at a glance

As seen in the screenshots above, these nudges highlight shortcuts for common tasks like "Summarize a folder in Drive," "Learn about a file in Drive," "Ask about this folder," and more. According to Google, nudges will continue to evolve, potentially offering more personalized Gemini workflow shortcuts in the future. "Specific 'nudges' that appear are based on your Drive content, therefore you might not see every nudge option on your Drive homepage or Folder View," added Google.

Nudges for Google Drive are rolling out now for Google Workspace Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, and Google One AI Premium plan holders. Additionally, customers with the Gemini Education or a Gemini Education Premium add-on will also gain access to nudges. It can take up to 15+ days for the feature to be widely visible.

While currently limited to Workspace users, given the rapid pace at which Gemini features often make their way to free account holders, we wouldn't be surprised if nudges make their way to all Google Drive users in the coming months.