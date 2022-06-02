You will soon see where files are stored when searching for them on the Drive website

Google Drive is the central place for all the files you’ve stored to the Google Cloud, but as you amass more and more documents and digital content, it’s increasingly harder to understand where exactly you’ve stored stuff. The web version of Drive is improving things on this front with the addition of a new “location” column in search results and other sections of the interface.

The new location column will show up at the very right, next to the name, owner, last modified date, and file size in search results. The column will also be visible in the Recent, Starred, and Trash web views. Google says that in addition to making it easier to understand your file structure, this new feature will also help you differentiate similarly-named files stored in different locations.

The new location view is first rolling out to Workspace customers and should become broadly available over June 2022. It’s safe to assume that Google will also bring this to private Google users, though we haven’t had confirmation on that just yet. Either way, the feature will make it easier to understand your file structure, if that’s even something you still use extensively. After all, searching for files has become so powerful that you might not need to put everything in neatly organized folders anymore.

After a long period of leaving the Drive web app to its own devices, the company is finally adding many thoughtful new features again. Recently, Google introduced the option to copy, paste, and cut files with the familiar Ctrl/Cmd + c/x/v shortcuts from desktop file browsers, improving the reorganization process. The search interface has also gained new search parameters below the query entry form, allowing you to narrow down things to specific file types, owners, and last modified dates. Docs is another Google web app receiving similar love, just recently receiving AI-powered document summaries and a pageless Smart Canvas view for documents that aren’t meant to be printed anyway.

