Summary Google Drive now has a new filter option called People , allowing you to easily search for documents and folders you've shared with specific collaborators.

, allowing you to easily search for documents and folders you've shared with specific collaborators. This feature is helpful when you can't remember the name of a file but know you worked on it with someone else. It also allows you to select multiple collaborators.

Drive's filter by people feature is available to all users, including those with free Google accounts, and helps ensure you know who can access your files within and outside your organization.

Every document, spreadsheet, and presentation you create using the Google Workspace utilities is saved to cloud storage on Drive, by default. This gives you the freedom to share current copies of any file with co-workers, family members, and anyone else who needs access. Drive is right up there among the best cloud storage apps, but restricting access and finding documents can be challenging in some cases, especially if you aren’t sure what the filename was.

Finding files in the Android app for Drive isn’t too complicated, but the search filters are rudimentary. You can only define the approximate time the document was last edited, and its file type. The current implementation should soon make for a more user-friendly and efficient set of filters we caught in development last month. We glimpsed the upcoming changes, which included a revamped UI where filters are transformed into three drop-down lists, one each for file type, date modified, and listed collaborators.

At the time, it wasn’t evident how you would be able to filter by collaborator, but now, Google has officially announced the feature through a new Workspace blog post. The cloud storage solution has a new filter drop-down called People on the web and in the Android app. The menu shows a list of the people you have collaborated on documents with. A search bar within the drop-down menu helps locate specific people quicker and easily.

Source: Google

Google Drive has a new option to filter by people

When you select a person on the list, Drive presents the option to narrow your search down to documents and folders you shared with that person, or documents and folders they own. The All option in the sub-menu combines the above-mentioned lists to show every file or folder where the selected person has access, either as a collaborator or an owner. This can be a great way when you’re looking for stuff you can’t remember the name for, but you’re sure you worked on it together. Moreover, Drive allows selecting multiple collaborators — an essential feature when you’re working with the same team on multiple projects in Google Workspace utilities.

Just underneath the search bar and suggested contacts in the filter drop-down, Drive also includes a toggle called External users. Google also hopes the ability to filter by people who have access will help curb oversharing. Drive will make it clear who can access your files within your organization and outside it.

This recent addition started rolling out to Drive users on November 9, and should reach everyone by December 20. Thankfully, Google hasn’t restricted this handy feature to its Workspace Enterprise customers only. Everyone, including people with a free-tier Google account, gets to enjoy this convenient search filter on Drive. Hopefully, Google refreshes the Android app as well, giving us all the other features we spotted recently.