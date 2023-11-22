Summary Google Drive is a reliable cloud storage solution offering easy access across operating systems and a user-friendly web app.

Recent updates to Google Drive have focused on improving the web UI and organizing files in folders.

The document scanner UI in Google Drive has received a much-needed update, with new features like Auto Capture mode for effortless scanning and Material Design 3 elements to match other Google apps.

Google Drive is a handy cloud storage solution, and one of our favorites for several important reasons. It gives us uninhibited access across operating systems and the web app isn’t missing features either. Moreover, every document created using Workspace tools like Sheets, Slides, and Docs is automatically synced to Drive. Google also allows you to snap photos and upload them as documents through the Google Drive app for Android. A recent update has given the document scanner interface a fresh coat of paint, and we couldn’t be happier.

Google regularly updates the UI of its apps, so they align with the latest Material Design guidelines and look like a part of the family. Drive gets its fair share of updates, with recent improvements focused around making the web UI easier to navigate if you love organizing items in folders. On larger tablets, you may notice the Drive app for Android now shows saved files alongside their file size in a dense list view instead of the thumbnail view, which didn’t really help documents. Lest we forget, Material Design 3 principles are also implemented.

The old document scanner UI in Google Drive

However, Google has not updated the document scanner UI in a long time. An update seems due, especially considering the Pixel Camera app recently received a few UI tweaks presenting a persistent toggle to switch between photo and video modes. Now, similar changes are making their way to the Drive app’s document scanner UI with the version 2.23.457.1 update (via 9to5Google).

The scanner utility in Drive now has branding at the top and an Auto Capture mode

After you open the document scanner UI using the floating action button (FAB) just above the + New FAB, you will notice many changes, like Google Drive branding at the top of the screen, and a new Auto Capture mode enabled by default in the bottom. The latter automatically takes a photo when the boundaries of the page are in focus and fitting within the frame. You can also switch to the old Manual mode if you prefer using the shutter button to scan.

Drive’s document scanner has several tools to easily edit your scanned images

After the first shot, you will see a new Preview window where the bottom bar features options such as Crop & Rotate, Filter, Retake, and Delete. Just above that, you can tap the + button in the thumbnail to scan the next page. Once you have scanned all the pages of the document satisfactorily, just hit the Done button in the upper right corner of the preview screen. In the last step, you get to define the document’s filename and

The new changes free up more screen real estate for previewing the document, which comes in handy when adjusting the auto-detected page boundaries. It also makes the capture process more effortless. In our brief testing, the automatic scanning feature took a couple of seconds but detected page boundaries correctly every time. We see the new interface on most of our devices, so it appears to be rolling out widely. If you aren’t seeing it yet, try updating the Drive app from the Play Store, or checking for Google Play system updates.