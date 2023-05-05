If you’re attempting to use Google Drive on a Google Workspace account, you may encounter a message informing you that your administrator has blocked Google Drive. This can be a frustrating message, especially if you’re trying to share Drive files or collaborate. If you’ve just picked up a budget Chromebook for work on the go, you’ll want to get this sorted immediately so you can use your new device!

Unfortunately, only an administrator account can resolve this error. Administrators control all permissions for a Google Workspace account, including allowing Google apps like Gmail and Drive. So whether you’re a user confused about this error, or an administrator troubleshooting it, here’s how to resolve it.

How to resolve Google Drive being blocked by an administrator

Only an administrator can unblock Google Drive. To unblock an app, you must adjust your workspace’s security settings. If you’re an administrator, we recommend following these steps through the desktop version of Chrome. While it is technically possible through the Android Chrome app, it’ll be much easier on a desktop.

Sign in to your Google Admin Console using your administrator account. Click the three-line (Menu) button in the top left of your screen Click the dotted square button (Apps). Click Google Workspace. This option was previously titled G Suite. Click Drive and Docs. Click Service Status. Find Google Drive and toggle it to “On for everyone.”

Tip - You can also enable Drive for specific groups by selecting an organizational unit and overriding an app's universal Service Status settings.

How to resolve Google Drive blocking a third-party app

You may want to use a third-party app with Google Drive. Connecting apps to Google Drive can speed up your workflow, but you may receive a message informing you that the app has been blocked.

You’ll need an administrator account to resolve this error. Here’s how:

Sign in to your Google Admin Console using your administrator account. Search for “API Controls” in the search bar. Click Manage Third-Party App Access on the right side of your screen. Click Configure new app. Search for the blocked app. Select Trusted to unblock the app.

Allow your users to use the Google Apps they need

While you probably don’t need every Google app for work or school, essential apps like Gmail, Drive, and Docs can be crucial. These Google services only require one account and can be used across iOS, Android, PC, and Mac.

