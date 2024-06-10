Summary Google Drive will now start sending out emails when shared files go unseen.

The reminders will go out if the user hasn't logged in for seven days and has unviewed shared files.

Luckily, if this doesn't sound all that great, users will have the ability to opt out.

If you're looking for a place to safely store your files, Google Drive is going to be one of the best cloud storage solutions that you can use in 2024. The service offers personal and enterprise options, and integrates well with other Google services.

Google Drive can also be convenient to use when you want to seamlessly share files with friends and family. Now, of course, if you're someone that uses this service a lot, things can get kind of messy. And now, Google is making it easier to keep track of shared files with a new email newsletter that will go out to better keep things in order.

Get reminders straight to your email

Close

Now, while this might sound a little annoying, Google does state that it will only email users when they haven't been active on the service for seven days and also have shared files that haven't been viewed yet. Now, when you receive an email, it will contain a small report that will show the files that have been unviewed and link to "see more activity."

Those that aren't really fond of this system will have the option to remove it completely. Users can head to Google Drive, then navigate to Settings, then Notifications, then deselect Get summaries about recent files shared with you via the Drive digest option. This feature will begin rolling out starting today, but Google does warn that it will be a slow roll-out.

Of course, if you've never really checked out Google Drive, and now have some interest, it's a good idea to give it a try. A basic personal account is free and comes with 15GB of online cloud storage, which is a great way to see how you really like it.