Summary Google Drive now offers a two-page, book-style view for PDFs, making it easier to read lengthy documents on tablets and foldable devices.

The update is now available to all Google Workspace customers and personal account holders, Google said.

Google Drive was recently found working on a more refined file search experience for Android, while the app picked up foldable and tablet-specific optimizations just ahead of the Pixel Fold's launch this year.

Google Drive is comfortably among the top cloud storage services you can get right now. What makes Drive stand out from its competitors is the deep integration it enjoys with other Workspace apps like Docs, Sheets, Gmail, Meet, etc. Earlier this month, a leaker gave us an early glimpse of Drive's ability to view PDFs in a two-page, book-style format, ostensibly designed for tablet and foldable devices. This visual addition to the cloud storage app is now rolling out more broadly to users across the globe, the Google Workspace team said in a blog post.

A prominent source of Google leaks, AssembleDebug, first spotted this two-page PDF viewer layout within v2.23.407.1 of Google Drive for Android a couple of weeks ago. But as Google's latest announcement reveals, the update is now making it to all customers, likely in the form of a server-side rollout, though the company didn't confirm this. It's seemingly available to both Workspace customers and personal account holders.

As you can see above, the two-page width view for PDFs makes it easier to scour through lengthy documents on your tablet or foldable phone, with Google saying, "This side by side view of the PDF will resemble a book, providing a better viewing experience on large screen Android devices." It can be activated by tapping the dedicated icon to the left of the three-dot menu on the top right of the screen.

Google also offers a rundown of some of the other Workspace features released this week, including the updated emoji picker for Gmail, which is now more inclusive. There's also a disclaimer for organizations that use Google Workspace for Education to update their allowlist/blocklist to include youtube.com if they use the video platform for teaching.

Meanwhile, the Google Drive team was spotted working on a more refined way to search for your files on Android, with a new set of dropdown menus to help users search by file type, people, and based on when it was last modified. It's unknown when this handy feature will make it to all Drive users, though it's unlikely to be a long wait, going by the time taken by Google to bring the aforementioned two-page PDF viewer out of the testing phase.

Although foldables have been around for a while now, app optimization has been somewhat slow. But Google has taken it upon itself to optimize a bulk of its own apps to work seamlessly on the foldable form factor and tablets. The Drive app for Android picked up a crucial foldable-centric UI redesign just ahead of the Pixel Fold's launch this year, while the Play Store also gained foldable and tablet-centric design upgrades in July this year.