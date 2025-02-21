There’s no denying that cloud storage is convenient. You can store your files in a secure location, access this data remotely, and collaborate with ease. If you’re like most people, you rely on services like Google Drive to store your data on the cloud.

Google Drive is easy to use via an Android tablet, phone, or PC. It offers up to 15GB of storage for free and integrates with other Google Services. However, it has its trade-offs, which might outweigh the benefits. From privacy concerns to data tracking and excessive dependence on Google’s services, there are numerous reasons to move away from Google Drive. If you’re looking for an alternative that is open source and accessible on Android, here are your best options.

4 Nextcloud

Upload documents, photos, and videos securely

Source: Play Store

Nextcloud is one of the most widely used open source cloud storage solutions by individual users and enterprises. You can either self-host Nextcloud on a server or pay for a managed hosting service to handle it for you. If you’ve never run your own server and don’t want to manage the technical stuff, the latter is a solid choice. Several hosting providers offer one-click signups and automated maintenance. So, as long as you find a reputable provider, you can enjoy the benefits of private cloud storage.

When it’s fully set up, Nextcloud functions like Google Drive. You can upload your files to the server and share them with others. Everything you upload syncs quickly, so you can access the data from multiple devices. Nextcloud also supports photo and video uploads, so it serves as an open source alternative to Google apps like Google Photos. The modern and easy-to-use interface makes it easier to transition to if you’ve only used proprietary solutions in the past. It’s customizable to a certain degree, so you can tailor it to your needs.

Beyond the basics, Nextcloud’s security features include two-factor authentication measures, machine-learning-based login protection, brute force protection features, end-to-end and server-side encryption, and an NIST-compliant password policy, to name a few.

Nextcloud is free for home users (you would pay for the server if you choose a hosting service). Organizations can opt for Enterprise plans, which come at a cost but offer enhanced features and support.

3 ownCloud

Securely store, sync, and collaborate on your files

Source: Play Store

ownCloud is another free and open source software project that launched in 2010. It offers almost everything you might expect from a service like Google Drive. This includes easy uploads, file sharing and syncing, collaboration across devices, and more. For added ease, you can use extensions to collaborate on files from OnlyOffice, Microsoft 365, and Collabora Online.

Many of ownCloud’s products and services might seem tailored for businesses. However, they’re not out of reach for the average user. The company offers a free Community Edition plan with all the bells and whistles. These include self-managed, on-premise storage, file syncing and sharing, and access to community apps and a forum. Customer support and enterprise features are the only two things missing from the free version. Still, it’s a fully functional and free alternative if you don’t use Google Drive, Dropbox, or Box on Android.

If you don’t want the hassle of infrastructure management, ownCloud.online is worth considering. This is a fully hosted SaaS version. It gives you solid security features and the ease of automatic updates. The only downside of this option is that it isn’t open source like the Community Edition.

2 Proton Drive

A solid solution with minimal setup

Source: Play Store

Proton Drive’s Android and iOS apps became open source in early 2023. The company announced in 2024 that all Proton Drive apps, including the desktop versions, would be open source. Only Proton’s client-side apps are open source. The backend infrastructure is still proprietary. So, while you can view and verify the security of the software, you can self-host like you would with Nextcloud or ownCloud.

One of the highlights of Proton Drive’s model is its zero-knowledge architecture, which means even Proton’s employees can’t access your data. If you decide to go with Proton Drive, you can sign up to create a free account. There are a few plans, but the free version gives you up to 5GB of cloud storage. This plan includes all the basics, like encrypted cloud storage for your documents and media and an online document editor. The paid plans offer a few other features and more storage.

In terms of how Proton Drive compares to Google Drive, it works well if you’re looking for a place to store sensitive data. However, Google Drive is more straightforward to use and offers integrations with more third-party apps and services. Still, Proton Drive is relatively easy to get the hang of and keeps your data secure.

1 Seafile

Reliable and secure file storage and sharing platform

Source: Play Store

Seafile is an open source platform that allows you to store, manage, and share your files. Your data syncs across various devices while maintaining complete security. Seafile provides various plans, including a free Community Edition. This lets you deploy Seafile on your own server for free.

One of Seafile’s noteworthy highlights is its high-speed file syncing. You can sync thousands of files within a minute without excessive hardware resource consumption. In comparison, Google Drive’s sync is usually slower, especially when handling many files. Another feature that’s worth using is the integrated collaborative document editor. This works like Google Docs and enables users to create and publish documents within Seafile.

Why open source cloud storage solutions matter

If you primarily work on a single device, you can rely on its local storage. But you likely collaborate with multiple people, send and receive files, and access your files from multiple devices. This is the reality for most people today, making cloud storage essential. However, proprietary services from huge corporations can be invasive. These services collect your data and track your activity despite promises of enhanced security.

If you want to control your data and online security, open source cloud storage solutions are the way to go. You might not get the kind of seamless integration with other apps that proprietary services offer. However, open source alternatives prioritize your security and privacy. These solutions help you take ownership of your data, making the trade-offs well worth it.

If you decide against using an open source solution and stick with Google Drive, familiarize yourself with the settings you can change to improve your productivity and security. There are other open source alternatives available as well. So, if none of these suit your needs, test a few others until you find a suitable option.