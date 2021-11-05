Searching for files in Google Drive can sometimes be a little frustrating. If you're using a common search term, getting too many results can leave you struggling to find the specific file you want. That’s why Google is working on improving Drive’s search engine with a powerful tool called search chips. Search chips went live for Gmail earlier this year and should now help you better navigate your files in Drive.

With the new feature, entering a query and hitting the search icon will automatically generate a number of interactive filters under the search bar that should help you curate items based on the file type (is it a Google Doc, PDF, image, etc.), location (is it in a shared drive or a specific folder), last modified date, or the people with access to it, among others. Google says that the filters will help users refine their search, surface more relevant results, and locate files faster.

Search chips for Drive is currently in its beta testing phase and is available to all Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers. Admins can fill out a form to enroll their domains in the program, and users of accepted groups will get the search chips feature by default upon sign-up.

Google's killing sync for old Chrome browsers you definitely should not be using anymore Forget about 'vintage' browsers and hit that update button

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email