Key Takeaways New screensaver options have been added to Pixel phones via a Dreams app update.

The update is not available for all Pixel devices, some screensavers may be device-specific.

Sideloading the update is possible, but results will vary.

Being able to customize your phone or tablet to your liking is one of the best parts about owning an Android device. And if you own a modern Pixel phone, you'll know that screensavers are now a part of that customization experience as well. This small feature was first discovered as part of the Pixel Tablet, with a new Dreams app that delivered a variety of new screensavers.

Dreams would later show up on Pixel phones too, giving users just some of the options found on the Pixel Tablet, leaving many to wonder when, and if the full library would arrive on Pixel phones someday. Well, if getting some new screensavers on your PIxel phone was on your weekend wish list, your wish has now officially been fulfilled thanks to a new update.

New options but still quite limited

The update was spotted and reported by Android expert Mishaal Rahman, posting on his personal X account, stating that the Dreams app was getting an update on "some" Pixel phones. While this is pretty exciting news, unfortunately, it looks like there are some caveats here, with the update not rolling out to all Pixel devices at this time.

Furthermore, even devices that are getting new updates aren't seeing the same new screensavers as others, so it appears that some screensavers could be device specific. As far as what Rahman shared, he stated that there should be two new screensaver options for News & Weather and Photos. Now, if you want to see if your device is eligible, you can always check out the Dreams app from the Play Store.

If your device is compatible, you should be able to see the listing and perform an update. If not, it will let you know that your device is not compatible. We've tested it on a few phones and the update wasn't even available using the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro, with the page stating that the Pixel 6a was not compatible. Of course, you can always sideload the update as well, with user Moshe putting in the hard work and uploading the update to APKMirror.

By sideloading the app, we were able to get things to work, but curiously, weren't able to see both News & Weather and Photos, with the latter being the only option. For now, this will have to do, but we wonder when Google will give Pixel phone owners a chance at the more interesting screensavers found on the Pixel Tablet like Weather Frog.

Thanks: Moshe