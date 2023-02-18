There are billions of images on Google. Here's how you can find and download the perfect one

Google Search is a powerful tool and one of the best ways to find almost anything on the internet, including images. It's relatively simple to download pictures from Google, but some valuable tips make this easier and safer.

You can access Google Images from your smartphone, a good tablet, and a computer. Since a tablet can act as a mobile device or a computer, you have more options. Tablet owners can choose the mobile version of Google Images and follow the smartphone instructions, or request the desktop version of a Google search and use the desktop browser methods mentioned below.

One critical detail when downloading images is to avoid copyright issues. Google Images can pull pictures from any website it indexes with few restrictions on the source or content. There are ways to limit your search to images that are okay to reuse and reduce the likelihood of seeing explicit photos during a search.

Avoid image copyright issues

You could get into legal trouble if you download and reuse a copyrighted image without permission. You may have heard of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown notices. Google and other popular websites quickly remove posts that violate copyright laws, and repeated offenses can get you banned.

Not every image you find on Google is copyrighted. If you see a watermark, that's a good indication that the owner of that image wants compensation for their work. When in doubt, dig further to determine if attribution is enough or if you need to pay a licensing fee. Google Images offers help in finding pictures with a Creative Commons license. We have an excellent guide to the best places to find free stock photos.

To avoid legal trouble and protect your social media accounts, only use copyrighted photos or images when you have permission from the original creator.

Find Creative Commons images with a phone

Whether you use Android or have an iPhone, Creative Commons images are the safest choice when reusing pictures, and the same process works on each type of smartphone.

On any Google Images result page, tap the Tools button. On a smartphone, it's an icon that looks like three sliders. Several options appear below, including a Usage Rights filter. Close Select Creative Commons licenses from this menu to remove copyrighted images. Google can't guarantee that the pictures shown are under a Creative Commons license. It's your responsibility to verify that it's okay to use the image and determine the licensing terms. After narrowing the list, select an image you like to see more details. Choose the Visit button below the picture to open the web page containing this image. 2 Images Close You might find licensing information on this website. Sometimes, you need to give attribution or ask for permission by contacting the owner of the rights to the image.

What about Fair Use of an image?

Fair Use is a legal doctrine that allows you to use copyrighted images without purchasing a license, asking for permission, or giving attribution. This is a complicated topic, but generally speaking, it allows the use of copyrighted images for reviews and commentary.

Stock photos are not covered by Fair Use. However, some companies allow the use of stock images if you follow their linking and attribution rules. In general, this means mentioning the owner's name (which could be an individual, a business, or an organization) and providing a link to the source of the image.

Google has support pages that provide more detail on copyright and fair use issues related to Google Search.

If copyright concerns seem overwhelming, you might prefer to use your own images, which is much safer, particularly if you created them or took the picture. Google Photos is a great option in this case.

How to download pictures from Google Images

The best way to find and download pictures from Google is to use the Google Images tab, which is below the search box. This provides a page of photos and images that match your keywords. After selecting this tab, there are several options to refine your search. We'll describe how to narrow in with search options later. If you immediately see what you want, you can download the images from Google without any other adjustments. You can search from your Android phone, iPhone, or desktop browser.

From the Chrome browser for Android

After performing a search, look below the search bar of the Google Search page and tap the Images button. Scroll through the list of pictures to find one you're interested in. 2 Images Close Tap any thumbnail to open a larger view of the image. Press and hold this image until a menu pops up. Select Download image to save a copy on your phone. 2 Images Close The file is saved in your phone's download folder.

From the iPhone's Safari browser

Finding and downloading images from a Google search works the same way on Safari when using an iPhone, but you select Save to Photos to save a copy on your phone. The image can be found in your iPhone's Photos app.

From a desktop browser

Click the Images button. If you don't see it under the Google Search bar, select the More button and choose Images from the context menu. A page full of thumbnails loads, and you can scroll down to see more. Select any thumbnail you're interested in to see a larger view. Right-click that picture and choose Save Image or Download Image, depending on your browser. The picture is saved to your Downloads folder unless you chose a different default location for downloads.

Refine your Google Images search

Google Images has a Tools button that narrows your search by time, image type, size, color, and license. The other options are easy to understand, but you'll see different choices on your phone and computer.

The steps are the same whether you use an Android device or an iPhone.

Tap the tools button, which looks like a stack of three horizontal sliders, to see more options. Tap the Color menu to open a palette of 12 colors. Select a color to refine the search to only show images that have the selected color. 2 Images Close Tap the Latest button to show the newest results first. This is a good way to find topical images. Tap the GIF button to filter the results to show images that are in GIF format. This allows you to find animated images, but a GIF can also be a still image. 2 Images Close Tap HD to refine the search to show larger pictures. Tap Product to show images of products you can purchase.

The Size menu provides the choice of Large , Medium , or Icon .

menu provides the choice of , , or . In addition to 12 color choices, you can pick Black and white or Transparent , which means the image won't have a background.

or , which means the image won't have a background. Clip Art and Line Drawing are added to the GIF option of a mobile browser.

and are added to the option of a mobile browser. Time lets you limit the search to pictures posted in the last 24 hours, or the last week, month, or year.

For more complicated or precise searches, try an advanced Google Images search.

Use Safe Search to hide explicit images

You'll see the Safe Search option in the left sidebar on mobile or in the upper-right corner on a computer. Safe Search hides images that depict violence, gore, and sexually explicit content. It's found in the sidebar on mobile or in the upper-right corner of the results page on a computer.

2 Images

Close

You can prevent shock and embarrassment when looking for everyday images that might have unexpected overlap with content that is inappropriate at work or when children are present. It's a wacky world, and the internet can mix the ordinary with the unusual on a single page, sometimes confusing Google Images with unrelated and unwanted pictures on an otherwise relevant search.

Don't download, collect

Sometimes, you might not need to download images if your purpose is to build a collection of pictures. Google Collections can group images in an online library that you can easily find and review later. Collections can also be shared with others.

After finding an image, open the More menu in the upper-right corner (it looks like three vertical dots) to see options. Select Save to add that picture to your Favorite images. A small status bar appears near the bottom of the screen with an option to change to a different collection. 2 Images Close Select the Change button to choose from a list of collections or to create a new one. Tap the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner to open the sidebar. 2 Images Close Choose the Collections button from the left sidebar in the upper-right corner of any Google Images search results page to see or share a collection.

You'll save space on your phone and computer when you use Google Collections instead of downloading images.

Visual search is exploding

You're not the only one interested in images. According to Google's blog, more than 8 billion visual searches are performed monthly via Google Lens. If you want to learn more about Google Lens, check out our guide to Google Lens: What it is and how to use it. Google Images is estimated to account for over 10% of Google searches.

According to Google, Mobile searches for images grew by over 60% in 2018, which is probably why Google continues to add more image-related features each year. Since photos and images are popular, including pictures in social media and forum posts, websites, and presentations is a good idea. Just remember to check that you are allowed to download and use an image from Google before using it, and give attribution when that's appropriate.