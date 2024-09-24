Key Takeaways Google's latest Doodle is an interactive multiplayer arcade game called Celebrating Popcorn.

The game is styled with a fun concept and even includes different kernels with unique powers.

Players can enjoy solo play or team up with friends in squad mode, adding a twist to the typical doodle experience.

Google Search is the go-to remedy to curiosity for billions of people worldwide, but serving results alone isn't enough. We've seen the company experiment with AI-generated summaries to help your searches and who can forget the visual flair Google Doodles add to the mix. The company stylizes its logo with help from artists to commemorate important international events, people, and even movie launches. The newest doodle turns things up to eleven with an interactive multiplayer arcade game built-in.

Creativity at work is totally on-brand for Google. The company regularly collaborates with stars for new navigation experiences on Waze, and Google Doodles are just a strong way of keeping Search interesting, especially since the company never repeats artwork. We recently saw Google go beyond art with Easter eggs to celebrate the Deadpool and Wolverine movie launch with on-screen pop-ups when you looked up anything related to the movie with Circle to Search.

The latest such Easter egg is a fun interactive doodle that instantly reminds me of Flash Player games from yesteryear. It's themed around popcorn, and you can move your on-screen character, a corn kernel, so it doesn't get popped by butter projectiles in the confines of the cooker.

Enjoy some fancy multiplayer action too

Close

Google simply calls this Doodle 'Celebrating Popcorn'. As a result, we aren't too sure if it will be around for the usual 24 hours or longer, given the effort that went into its creation. That said, the game is an absolute riot and controls are easy to learn. The winner is the last player that doesn't get popped, quite like a battle royale game. You even get different kernels with various powers that help it dodge projectiles.

A fun concept like this isn't strange for a company that's been reimagining the Chrome Dino game, but Popcorn! is a multiplayer title. Yes, you can team up with invited friends using squad mode, or just play solo with other players from around the world. The game is already available for you to play on the Search homepage and we hope Google adds it to the GameSnacks catalog for posterity. There's a collection of other Google Doodle games you could play as well.