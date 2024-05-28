Google Docs streamlines the workflow between multiple collaborators and editors with its Show Editors option for Workspace Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, and Education Plus customers. However, the option leaves a detailed mark, such as a complete list of editors involved, timestamps of edits, and the entire version history. Even if keeping track of this data helps smoothen the workflow, it is still confidential information that not everyone should have.

Unfortunately, Google Docs doesn't provide an adequate means to delete version history, but a few workarounds can help hide or remove it from new copies. Our tutorial will teach you how to track changes and manage future collaborators' Google Docs permissions to prevent them from accessing the version edits on any trusty device, such as a handy Chromebook or computer.

How to delete version history in Google Docs

You cannot directly delete the Google Docs version history from any document. Once the information is out there, you cannot revise its history. However, this only applies to the current copy. If you create a new save, you can indirectly remove the version history from this new copy. Here's how to do it.

Before proceeding to the tutorial below, ensure you're signed into the correct Google account that owns the Google Docs document.

How to save a new Google Docs copy on mobile

If you're working on a Google Docs file from mobile, you can easily save a new copy of the original document. We use an Android device in these steps, but you can follow along on an iPad and iPhone.

On your mobile device, open the Google Docs app. Tap on the original Google Docs document. Select the Three-dot icon (kebab) on the top right of the Docs file. Close Tap Share & Export. Select Make a Copy. Close Choose a name for the copy and tap OK; you can also change the Google Drive folder under where it saves.

How to save a new Google Docs copy on PC

We use a Windows PC, but all steps work on Chromebooks and Mac computers using a supported web browser.

Open your Google Drive folder; click Google apps > Drive. Search for or select the original Google Docs document on your Google Drive. Right-click on the original Google Docs document and choose Make a copy. The new copy appears under the original Google Docs document as Copy of [Document name].

How to save a new Google Docs copy in Google Docs

If you're working on Google Docs on your web browser, you can save a new copy of the document you're working on.

Open the original Google Docs document. Click File > Make a copy. Select Make a copy (again). You can choose to Share it with the same people or Copy comments and suggestions. Note that if you check off Share it with the same people, you'd carry over any editing rights, and they'd be able to see the revision history of the new copy. The created copy will open up in a new tab.

If you're trying to save a specific version, navigate to File > Version history > See version history, select the Three-dot icon (kebab) next to the version of a document (sorted by date and time), and click Make a copy. You can also restore the previous version of a Google Doc within the same menu or check an unedited earlier version.

Removing the old Google Docs copy

Once you've created the new Google Docs copy, you should remove traces of the original. The original is saved within the same folder as your copy. We suggest renaming the copy with the same title as the original (so it doesn't confuse your team) once you've created the copy and deleted the original. Read below to learn how to delete the old Google Docs copy from your Google Drive. We've included the steps for mobile and PC.

On your mobile device:

Open the Google Drive app. Locate the original Google Docs document within your folders. Tap the Three-dot icon (kebab) next to the file name. Close Select Remove. Tap Move to trash. Close

You can undo this action before 30 days, but if you want to eliminate the file duplicates (due to sensitive information inside of it), you can do so by emptying the trash on your device.

On your PC:

Open your Google Drive. Select the original Google Docs document and choose Move to trash. Right-click on Copy of [Document name] and select Rename; rename the document as the same as the original and click Ok. If you do not rename the file, it will save it with the same name as the original file. Alternatively, you can rename the document at the top of the page while inside the Google Docs file.

Due to Google Drive being set as the default pathway for saved Google Doc files (it is cloud-based), don't forget to check the permissions inside the Google Drive folder. If you do not delete the original revised Google Doc from that folder, collaborators can access and save it from within the Google Drive folder.

How to hide Google Docs revision history

It requires some extra steps to remove the previous Google Docs copy and create a new one. Instead, you might prefer to change the Google Docs sharing settings for a collaborator. Placing the document in View Only will prevent others from seeing the edit history.

Of course, this method isn't foolproof if you've already set edit permissions for your previous collaborators, in which creating a fresh copy would be better; people who've had access to the revision history could screenshot this information and save it for personal records. But changing the permissions involves a few easy steps; read below to learn more.

How to change permissions of Google Docs on mobile

Open the Google Docs document. Tap the Three-dot icon (kebab) on the top right. Choose Share & export. Close Select Manage access. Tap Change. Close Select Viewer in the dropdown menu. Tap the Back button to return to the document. Close

Alternatively, you can select any user inside the Manage access screen and tap Editor to set the user's permissions to Viewer. Try this option if you want specific collaborators to have View Only access to the document.

How to change permissions of Google Docs on PC

We use a Windows PC, but all steps work on Chromebooks and Mac computers using a supported web browser.

Open Google Docs on your web browser. Navigate to the blue Share button on the top right of the screen. Next to the collaborator's name, you can select Viewer with the dropdown menu or Viewer under General access; choose Done or Save to apply the new permissions.

Anyone with View Only access can see the document, but they cannot access its revision history. If you still need to have others edit the file, you can use the above method to create a new copy and send that version instead.

Exporting your Google Docs project

Suppose all else fails, and you still feel uncomfortable sharing the edit history and worried about collaborators taking note of such information. In that case, you can always start with Google Docs and then export the final copy to another platform. That way, you have more control over what's being shared amongst your peers, and they don't become privy to sensitive information.