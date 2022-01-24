Google regularly updates its productivity apps to improve the user experience, and Docs is no exception. Late last year, the word processor got a nifty em-dash trick, automated citations, an improved way to manage Tables, and a feature that lets you block unwanted comments. Now, Google is working on a new update that will make formatting in Docs mobile even more effortless.

Google recently announced a new update on its Workspace blog that should allow you to add a page break before paragraphs in Docs mobile. You’ll be able to access the feature by tapping on the Format button and navigating to the Paragraph tab, where you’ll find a new Add page break before toggle amongst the options.

Image Gallery (1 Images) Expand

Close

If you’re in the business of writing a lot, this feature should come in handy for ensuring certain paragraph styles, such as titles, subtitles, or headings, always start on a new page — helpful for keeping your formatting the same throughout a write-up. An interesting aspect of the update is that if you have text in Microsoft Word with a page break already applied, importing to — and even exporting from — Google Docs should maintain that formatting. It goes without saying that this eliminates the unnecessary hassle of re-editing the text, especially if it’s heading, subtitle, and title-heavy.

We saw Google bring this feature to the web version of Docs in October last year, so it was only a matter of time before it landed on the mobile app. Now that it’s here, you'll be able to take advantage of it. Google is already rolling out the new update to Google Docs users, but it could take up to 7 days before it becomes available on Android and up to 15 days on iOS. However, it’ll be open by default for all Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers once it arrives.

Xiaomi 11i 5G review: Capable but outmatched Super-fast charging isn't enough anymore

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email