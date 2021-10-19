The @ symbol. Ever since we started identifying our email domains with it, the circle-y-a thing has become more and more powerful by the day. On Google Docs, though, @ has become something of a god key, though. No longer restrained to mentioning people, you can now use @ to bring up a universal insertion menu for different types of formatting, media, and other Drive files, too.

google-docs-universal-at

What we're calling the universal @ is one of Google Workspace's newest smart canvas integrations. It looks like it will cut down on other tabs, pop-up prompts, and even trips up to the toolbar and its contained menus.

Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business users will get to @everything first with Rapid Release domains beginning their rollout today. Scheduled Release domains will hold off until November 1.

No one is safe.

Pixel-6-Pro-(1)-1
Google is only giving the Pixel 6 three years of Android OS updates

That five-year promise is just for security patches, which is good, but also lame

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Jules Wang (1169 Articles Published)

Jules joined the Android Police team in 2019. Before that, he was at Pocketnow. He loves public transportation, podcasts, and people in general. He also likes to take views from the bigger picture in technology from how people are attracted to it to how it's utilized across every other industry.

More From Jules Wang