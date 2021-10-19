The @ symbol. Ever since we started identifying our email domains with it, the circle-y-a thing has become more and more powerful by the day. On Google Docs, though, @ has become something of a god key, though. No longer restrained to mentioning people, you can now use @ to bring up a universal insertion menu for different types of formatting, media, and other Drive files, too.

What we're calling the universal @ is one of Google Workspace's newest smart canvas integrations. It looks like it will cut down on other tabs, pop-up prompts, and even trips up to the toolbar and its contained menus.

Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business users will get to @everything first with Rapid Release domains beginning their rollout today. Scheduled Release domains will hold off until November 1.

No one is safe.

