Google Docs has always been a great collaboration tool, and lately, it's gotten even better. From improved notifications that show what everyone on your team has been working on to those sweet, sweet auto-summaries announced at I/O, it's become a must-have tool for anyone working together on projects with their colleagues. With its latest addition, Google is building its simple task management tool into Docs, so you can keep track of what needs to be completed on time.

Although this new task list feature might feel reminiscent of Keep's checklist function, it's actually Tasks that Google is focusing on here. In Docs, you'll soon be able to start creating a to-do list at any time, filled with check boxes and items that can be assigned to you or one of your co-workers. Once it's assigned, that specific entry isn't limited to a single document — it also shows up in the Tasks list of whoever's responsible for getting that job done.

Once an assignment has populated your Tasks list, any changes made — the name of the entry, its due date, whether it's finished — will sync between platforms. That way, changes made in either Tasks or Docs remain up to date. It's a small touch, but one that shows just how focused Google is on bringing all of its Workspace apps together. Unfortunately for Keep users, you'll have to continue living separate lives between it and Docs.

This feature is rolling out now, and should be live for Workspace and G Suite users in the next two weeks. If you're a Workspace admin, you'll need to ensure Tasks is enabled for your domain. Unfortunately, personal accounts aren't getting this tool.