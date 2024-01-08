Google Docs is known as the free, browser-based alternative to Microsoft Word. The platform allows users to collaborate in real time, add and reply to comments, and more. One lesser-known capability of Google Docs is its ability to solve simple math problems.

It doesn't replace a full-fledged calculator or a spreadsheet application like Google Sheets that allows you to input and use formulas. Still, Docs can solve basic math problems while you're working on your go-to Chromebook or laptop. We show you how to solve simple math equations on Google Docs.

Using Smart Compose to solve math problems

Smart Compose was developed for Gmail to help users write emails quickly and efficiently. This feature suggests words predictively to complete sentences. Users can ignore or accept the suggestions.

Google enhanced Smart Compose's functionality to include the ability to solve simple math equations. The Smart Compose feature on Google Docs looks for an equal sign (=) with a math equation preceding it. Smart Compose uses Machine Learning to solve the problem when it detects an equation. It may not be able to detect complex formulas, but it solves simple math equations with ease.

How to solve equations with Google's Smart Compose

If you have access to Smart Compose on Google Docs, here's how to use it to solve math problems:

Type the equation. Smart Compose may not detect complex equations, but you're unlikely to face challenges when trying to solve simple math problems. Add an equal sign (=) sign after typing the equation. Wait for the suggestion. Smart Compose analyzes the equation and suggests an answer. This comes up as grayed-out text on the document. Accept or reject the suggestion. Press the tab key on your keyboard to accept a suggestion and insert the answer into your document. Press the spacebar to reject or ignore the suggestion.

Considerations when using Smart Compose to solve equations

While Smart Compose's capability to solve equations is a valuable feature, there are certain things you must keep in mind.

Accuracy

Google specifies that the Smart Compose feature can solve simple math equations. It doesn't indicate how complex the equations can be for Smart Compose to solve them. While this feature is easy to use, always double-check the answer to confirm its accuracy.

Lack of admin control

Administrators typically have control over an application's features and settings. In the case of Smart Compose, Google stated that there is no admin control. Organizations and educational institutions that use Google Workspace cannot deactivate Smart Compose for specific users.

Users can turn this feature on and off

While this feature is on by default on Google Docs, end users can deactivate it if the suggestions annoy them. To turn off Smart Compose, click Tools and scroll down to Preferences in the drop-down menu. Then, deselect Show Smart Compose suggestions.

Going beyond Smart Compose to solve math problems

Smart Compose is a helpful feature when you need to solve equations on Google Docs. However, if you don't have access to the Smart Compose feature on Google Docs, you may be able to solve math equations by installing add-ons. Add-ons are third-party applications that integrate into Google Docs to enhance the platform's functionality. Check the reviews and ratings shared by other users to ensure the add-on is helpful.