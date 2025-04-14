Summary Google Docs now supports additional coding languages in code blocks for Workspace accounts.

New languages added include C#, HTML, CSS, and more, expanding compatibility.

Admins don't need to enable the feature; rolling out gradually to Workspace domains.

In 2022, Google Docs added initial support for code blocks that let you insert code in a neat, defined space, rendered in monospace font. That initial rollout included support for a handful of coding languages: C, C++, Java, JavaScript, and Python. Today, Google's announced that code blocks are getting a big upgrade on Workspace accounts, with a bunch of new code languages coming.