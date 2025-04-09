Summary Google is expanding AI features in Workspace, building on previous Gemini integrations.

New features for Docs include AI-powered audio capabilities, allowing users to listen to documents in standard or podcast-like formats, and "Help me refine," an AI tool offering suggestions to improve writing clarity and structure.

These upcoming features, initially rolling out to Gemini Alpha program customers, aim to enhance productivity within the Workspace suite, with other applications like Sheets, Vids, Meet, and Chat also receiving updates.

Google introduced a trove of AI features to its suite of Workspace apps last year, and the tech giant seems to be doubling down now, with several new features announced today at Google Cloud Next expected to arrive for Workspace users in the near future.

Google Docs, for example, uses Gemini to not only write new text, but even rewrite existing documents, paired with options to set tone, summarize, bulletize, shorten, and rephrase content.

The Gemini side panel, on the other hand, can help you generate ideas, create quick drafts, use building blocks, and more.