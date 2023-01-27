You've been able to create meeting notes in Google Calendar for a long time. Meeting notes help you store details unique to an event for better organization. You can take jottings, create actions lists, and share your notes with people whether you're an organizer or participant. But with many events created from random Gmail messages covering your screen, Google's Calendar may not be the best option if you want to stay on track with your work.

Meeting notes are now in Google Docs, where you can make entries with just a few clicks and keep sight of what's important. The feature made its way to Google Docs in October 2021 and is available for most PCs via a browser. However, Google hasn't rolled it out for the best Android tablets or phones. If you want to take better meeting notes with Google Docs and sync them with your Google Calendar, here's how to do it from your computer.

How can you add meeting notes in Google Docs?

You can create a meeting note in Google Docs and attach the document to an existing event in your calendar. The feature pulls the event details from your Calendar and hyperlinks to them, such as the date, title, and attendees. You don't have to fill in the information from scratch. Also, Docs creates an extra field for adding action items.

You can message hyperlinked attendees via Google chat, start a video call with Google Meet, and schedule an event with them right from Docs. With action items, you can create tasks with checkboxes and assign them to specific attendees. The attendees receive an email notifying them of the action. When you insert an event into Docs as an organizer, you'll see a notification on the right panel that your notes aren't attached to the Calendar. You'll also see options to attach or ignore it, but choosing the former immediately pins notes to the Calendar, where you can view them at any time.

If you're not an organizer, you'll only receive a notification that some attendees don't have access to your document. The message appears with the option to either dismiss or share the notes with them. You can give viewer, commenter, or editor access to your document. However, if you dismiss the notification, your notes become private and only accessible to you.

How to add meeting notes to a new event in Google Calendar with Docs

You can use the Google Calendar add-on to create a new event and attach your document as a meeting note without leaving Docs. By default, the add-on is preinstalled into Docs, and you don't need to get it from the Google Workspace Marketplace. You'll find the Calendar add-on in the panel on the right side of your screen.

Meeting notes are only available for computers and not the mobile version of Google Docs. Since Docs is a web-based application, you need an internet connection and a web browser to access its full functionalities. Additionally, since Docs is part of Google Workspace, you need a Google account to use it.

On your computer, open Google Docs in your browser. Click the Calendar icon on the right panel. Click the date at the top of the add-on to expand the calendar. Select a date. Then select a time to expand the event details. The event title changes to your document's title. You can alter it if you want. Enter key information such as the guests, event location, and more. Under the description section, click Attach [your document title] to pin it to the event as a meeting note. Click Save.

How to add meeting notes to existing events in Google Calendar

Docs enables you to attach your meeting notes to existing Calendar events. If there are attendees, they won't receive an automatic notification unless you decide to share the notes or give them access. There are two ways to add meeting notes to existing events in Docs. You could use the Insert menu or add the notes with a simple keyboard command. Let's try both methods.

Add meeting notes from the Insert menu in Docs

In Docs, click Insert. Hover your mouse icon over Building blocks. Select Meeting notes. A list of meetings appears. Click a meeting to insert it into the document. If you don't see the meeting you need, type the title with your keyboard to search for it. Under Notes, type your meeting notes. These can be any important details you wish to share with attendees. On the right side of your screen, Docs prompts you to attach your document to Calendar. Click Attach.

Add meeting notes with keyboard commands in Docs

On your keyboard, press Shift+2 to insert the @ symbol in your document. This command works on both Windows and MacBook computers. A menu appears to enable you to share your document with people. Under Building blocks, click Meeting notes. Select an event or type the title to search for it. Under Notes, type your meeting notes. On the right side of your screen, Docs prompts you to attach your document to Calendar. Click Attach.

How to use Meeting notes to assign action items to people in Docs

Meeting notes in Docs enables you to create tasks and assign them to specific people. This feature is useful if you want to keep every meeting detail in one view and don't want to use the Tasks add-on. You can also leave comments on action items, which you can't do with Tasks. The add-on only allows you to mark assignments as completed.

On your keyboard, press Shift+2 to insert the @ symbol in your document. A menu appears to enable you to share your document with people. Click Meeting notes. Select an event, or type the title to search for it. Under Action items, type your tasks. Double-click a task to highlight it. Click the comment icon from the toolbar. The icon is a tiny chat bubble with a + inside it. A new tab appears on the right side of your screen. Press Shift+2 to insert the @ symbol into the text field. This action expands a list of people. Select anybody from the list to tag them to the task or type their names to search for them. You can also leave a small note for them beside the tag. Click the checkbox under the text field to assign the task. Leaving the box unchecked only mentions the person. They won't know they've received a task unless they view the document. Comment.

Take and organize notes like a pro

Google's meeting notes offer many benefits for you and your team. The feature ensures you don't forget essential information and allows for easy collaboration as you share your notes on a cloud-based platform. But since Docs requires an internet connection and meeting notes are not available on the mobile app, it's difficult to access the feature instantly. If you need a faster way to take notes, check out the other note-taking apps for organizing your jottings like a pro.