Summary Google is introducing new buttons in Google Docs that allow users to easily insert pre-formatted templates and content building blocks, saving time and expediting content creation.

This new feature is part of Google's strategy to leverage generative AI and smart canvas features to make its suite of Workspace services more user-friendly and approachable.

Similar smart canvas functionality has been added to many of Google's services, including Google Meet, Google Docs, and Google Sheets, with the aim of enhancing collaboration, interactivity, and user-centricity.

Every writer, student, and office worker knows how intimidating a blank page can be. When starting a new project, the dreaded blank page syndrome can strike anytime, stalling your productivity. Google, ever the innovator, seeks to tackle this challenge head-on by introducing an intuitive feature to Google Docs that can kick-start your content creation.

As the company reported on its Google Workspace Blog, Google is now adding new buttons at the top of your Google Docs, which allow users to rapidly insert content building blocks like meeting notes, email drafts, and more. Rather than starting from scratch, users can opt for these pre-formatted templates, or smart canvas features as Google calls them. When you need something more specific, clicking the @ More option reveals further choices such as drafts for a Calendar event or even a code block.

Not having to commence with an empty canvas every time can significantly expedite content creation. However, for those worried about their already packed documents getting cluttered, fret not. This row of handy buttons will only greet you on newly created or entirely empty Google Docs.

While this feature may not scream "AI," it ties into Google's overarching strategy of leveraging generative AI to solve user pain points across its suite of Workspace services. Known as Duet AI when used within Workspace apps, these tools bring the ease of a virtual assistant right within apps like Docs, Sheets, and Slides. For instance, Google Sheets now employs AI to generate templates, while Google Shopping utilizes it to showcase how outfits would look on varied body types. Such a seamless integration of AI makes Google's suite of tools more approachable and user-friendly.

Google has added similar smart canvas functionality to many of its services lately, from integrating a more immersive Google Meet experience within Workspace to pushing Google Docs beyond the traditional confines of page formats, making it a dynamic, interactive platform. Google Sheets didn't remain untouched, as it integrated YouTube videos and smart chips, elevating multitasking and interactivity to new heights. Moreover, Google Docs witnessed a slew of enhancements like customizable building blocks, the ability to replace placeholder texts in templates for guided content creation, and the introduction of in-doc polls, underscoring Google's commitment to facilitating real-time collaboration and feedback. All these advancements signal Google's relentless drive to make its tools progressively user-centric, merging simplicity with robust features.

This feature will undergo a gradual rollout that began on October 3, 2023. All Google Workspace customers, along with users owning personal Google accounts, can anticipate these changes in the coming weeks. With these fresh additions, Google seems to be telling its users to focus on what to write, and it'll handle how you get started. Now, there's one less obstacle between you and your next masterpiece.