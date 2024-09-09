Due to its smooth collaboration, integration with Google Workspace applications, and extensive range of features, Google Docs has become a preferred word-processing solution for many. With the recent Gemini add-on, the search giant aims to transform your documents and elevate your writing to the next level. Whether you are a student creating reports on a complex topic or a busy professional aiming to summarize a long document in a simple bullet list, Gemini AI can be the ultimate companion to get the job done.

Since Google Docs is a web solution, you can explore Gemini integration on your desktop, Mac, and even on one of our favorite affordable Chromebooks.

Unlock Gemini in Google Docs

You need a paid Google One AI Premium subscription to use Gemini features with your Google Docs documents. It costs $20 per month and comes with a one-month free trial for new subscribers. Apart from Gemini AI integration in Google Workspace apps, the search giant offers 2TB of Google Drive storage.

5 Summarize a document

This is the default Gemini function in Google Docs. When you open a document and trigger Gemini from the upper-right corner, the AI bot summarizes the entire document. I created a 2,000+ word itinerary for an upcoming Europe trip and asked Gemini to summarize it.

Gemini quickly extracted relevant information about sightseeing, meals, and logistics and shared additional notes at the bottom. In my experience, Gemini did a good job summarizing the document.

The feature is a boon for busy professionals and educators who often receive long reports from students or team members. Instead of reading the entire document, you can extract a quick summary with a single click.

4 Rephrase part of a document

Do you struggle with writer's block or have trouble crafting documents? If a paragraph or section seems awkward, enlist Gemini to adjust its tone. When it comes to text refinement, Gemini offers several options. Let's go over them quickly.

You can select multiple sentences or paragraphs and right-click them to open the context menu. Expand Refine the selected text and check the available options.

Tone: Changes the tone to formal or casual. This option checks the suggested text and replaces the existing text.

Changes the tone to formal or casual. This option checks the suggested text and replaces the existing text. Summarize: Summarizes a selected section in Google Docs instead of the entire document. For example, in my Europe trip itinerary, I selected the travel company's terms & conditions on payments and cancellation policy and got the required answers in no time.

Summarizes a selected section in Google Docs instead of the entire document. For example, in my Europe trip itinerary, I selected the travel company's terms & conditions on payments and cancellation policy and got the required answers in no time. Bulletize: Transforms long paragraphs into easy-to-understand bullet points.

Transforms long paragraphs into easy-to-understand bullet points. Elaborate: Expands the selected paragraph or section with more details.

Expands the selected paragraph or section with more details. Shorten: Trims the selected text to improve readability.

You also have the option to set a custom tone for a selected paragraph. For example, right-click the selected text, go to Refine a selected text > Custom, type Make it a poem, and glance over Gemini's creativity. It can add some humor to your boring documents.

3 Create a list of key points

The first trick generates a long summary of a document. You can get creative and generate a list of key points in a specific tone. For example, open a document and enter Rewrite this document as a list of key points. Use an informal tone.

Instead of an informal tone, you can ask Gemini to write key points in a professional or formal tone. There is an option to summarize the entire document in a single paragraph.

2 Ask questions

Gemini is smart enough to extract specific information from your long document. Let's take my Europe trip itinerary document as an example here.

What is the title of the section that lists the sightseeing activities?

What is the name of the city that will be visited on Day 4?

Give me hotel information for Day 8.

What is the meal plan for the trip?

Close

Gemini can only find the answers in the current document. When you ask the AI bot formal questions like "What is the difference between Keukenhof Gardens and Madurodam?" It can't run a Google search and show results in the document.

1 Write with Gemini

Gemini can generate detailed paragraphs and content based on text prompts. Click the pencil icon and enter your text prompt under the Help me write section. Here are some of the examples you can try.

Create a brand marketing manager resume.

Email a local politician about bad roads in your area.

A farewell email to a teacher who has been at school for 25 years.

A recipe for chocolate cake.

Tracker table for visiting every theme park in the US.

Newspaper for a car auction.

You can refine the generated text with different tones and other options.

Don't trust Gemini's generated text without fact-checking. Google's AI may get it wrong at times.

Blaze through your Google Docs workflow

Gemini AI in Google Docs is more than an AI bot to generate text. It summarizes documents, brainstorms ideas, and refines text with different tones. Since Google offers a month's trial, sign up for Google One AI Premium and try Gemini in your workflow.

In addition to Google Docs, your current plan gives you access to Gemini in Google Sheets. Visit our dedicated post for tips on using Gemini features in Google Sheets.