Google Docs sits at the center of the world of cloud-based productivity. Its success is due, in part, to its accessibility and flexibility. You can write, edit, and format shareable text documents with a free Google account and an internet browser. Plus, you can access more advanced features using an ever-growing range of add-ons. You can invite others to view or edit your documents and collaborate with them in real time. One of the best things about Google Docs is that it's platform-agnostic. Whether you use an Android phone, Windows desktop, or one of the best Chromebooks, you can access Google Docs.

Though it's easy to share a Google Docs file, there are situations where this isn't appropriate. Many organizations prefer to receive PDFs or work with Microsoft Word. You may need to export or convert your document when submitting documents for job interviews, school projects, or to work offline. Google makes this process straightforward. You can download your document as a PDF or a Microsoft Word file with a few simple clicks. This article tells you all you need to know.

Although you can export Google Docs to several common file formats, you'll want to exercise caution when doing so. Exported Google Docs files may not render as expected. Exported files, especially longer documents or those that use advanced features, may also contain non-printing characters.

Google Docs file export by platform

The steps to export files from Google Docs differ slightly depending on whether you use a mobile or desktop device. We explain the step-by-step guide for exporting Google Docs files for both device types.

How to export Google Docs files on a desktop browser

Exporting Google Docs files on a desktop is relatively easy and takes only a few clicks. Here's how to do it.

Open the Google Docs website in the browser of your choice and open the document you want to export. Click the File menu in the top toolbar and choose the Download option. You'll see the list of supported file formats. Choose between PDF, Microsoft Word, Plain Text, and more. Select an option to export and download the file in the chosen format.

How to export files from Google Docs on the mobile app for Android or iOS

Now that you know how to download Google Docs files in different formats on a desktop, let's see how to do it on your phone or tablet.

We used an Android phone for this tutorial, but the process is the same for iPhone and iPad users.

Open the Google Docs mobile app on your smartphone. Select the document you want to export. Click the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. Close Select Share & export from the drop-down menu and choose the Save As option. Close Select the format to export your file and click the OK button. Use the download button to download the file on your phone. Close The document is exported to phone or tablet

How to download an offline copy of Google Docs files

If you want to download a Google Doc file onto your device in its original format and don't need to convert it to other formats, follow these quick steps to save an offline copy of your file.

Open the Google Docs mobile app on your smartphone. Find the document that you want to export. Click the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner. Turn on the toggle for the Available offline option. Close

Instead of downloading a different format, this saves the file in Google Docs format, so you can work on it even when offline.

Which formats can you export from Google Docs?

In addition to downloading and exporting files from Google Docs as Google Docs files, you can download and export files in other formats. Whether a job application requires Microsoft Word or you want to show a friend how to download something as a PDF, these formats should do the trick.

Here are the formats that you can export from Google Docs:

Microsoft Word (.docx)

Portable Document Format (.pdf)

OpenDocument format (.odt)

Plain text (.txt)

Rich text format (.rtf)

Web page (.html)

EPUB publication (.epub)

Export and share Google Docs files in other popular formats

Google is great at entering a market with a free tool that competes with traditional paid products and supersedes them. Google Docs hasn't made traditional word processors obsolete, but it's siphoned off its share of available users. This has been possible because the UI is simple and familiar.

A potential downside of this simple interface is that some advanced features aren't immediately apparent to the casual user. To understand its full power and use features like templates, extensions, document outlines, automatic citations, diagrams, and illustrations, click the link to read our favorite Google Docs tips and tricks article.