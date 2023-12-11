Summary Google is rolling out eSignature support to all Workspace Individual subscribers, allowing solopreneurs and small businesses to easily gather and manage digital signatures within their documents.

The feature is especially useful for sealing important documents like contracts and customer agreements, and users can even request signatures from non-Google users.

Google is continuously improving the eSignature feature, with upcoming additions such as the ability to reuse PDF files as contract templates and the inclusion of custom text fields for signers to add key details.

Signing any type of document online can be a hassle, especially in Google Docs and Drive, where you have to juggle tabs. Thankfully, that changed when Google added eSignatures support last August, though it was limited to beta testers. The company is now rolling it out to all Workspace Individual subscribers.

Google aims for this nifty feature to help solopreneurs and small businesses gather and keep tabs on digital signatures directly within their documents, according to the company's announcement. In the world of document storage and management, having electronic signatures is pretty much a must these days. So, it comes as no surprise that Google is spreading the eSignature love to more Workspace customers, though it's unknown why it took this long for this capability to arrive on Google's beloved productivity services.

Google's eSignature feature for Docs and Drive started rolling out on December 7, but it might take up to 15 days for everyone to get their hands on the feature.

Thanks to this tool, you can easily add signature fields in Google Docs to get those digital signatures rolling. It's perfect for sealing the deal on important documents like contracts and customer agreements. Workspace customers can even request signatures from non-Google users, so they can finally say goodbye to other eSign tools like DocuSign.

Beta testers could already toss in form fields for full signatures, initials, and a "date signed" box that auto-fills. As promised, the feature has leveled up with new features like an automatic audit trail report for all finished contracts. You can also shoot signature requests to multiple users—even those without Gmail—and kick off eSignatures on PDFs stashed in Google Drive.

Google is also preparing new features for eSignatures in Docs and Drive. Soon, you'll be able to reuse a PDF file as a contract template effortlessly. Plus, the company is adding custom text fields, so signers can drop in key details like job titles and email addresses.

There are tons of software out there featuring eSignature support, including Dropbox and Adobe Acrobat. So, Google's move to add this feature is less about groundbreaking innovation and more about keeping up with the competition. The idea is to minimize app-hopping and tab-juggling for users.

Unfortunately, eSignatures are exclusive to Google Workspace users for now. So, if you're not on a Workspace plan, you'll need to stick with a different method for collecting those electronic signatures.