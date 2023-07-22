Google Docs is a Google Workspace tool that allows groups to collaborate on writing projects regardless of whether you use a PC, Mac, or affordable Chromebook. That said, it’s not uncommon for projects to contain pages upon pages of information that'll get unwieldy. What if you don't have time to sift through 20 or more pages? Luckily, Google Docs summaries can help you learn everything about any document before you read the first sentence, and it’s easy for anyone to use.

What are Google Docs summaries?

A Google Docs summary is designed to be simple to use while still adding value to the document. They work just like any other synopsis in that their primary task is to quickly inform the reader about what's in the article. There’s no limit to how many words you can add to the summary, but you only get one summary per article, so less means more here. The summary can also be viewed by anyone you share the document with and can be updated in real-time, making it great for quickly updating collaborators on progress.

Perhaps the best aspect is that you can use these Google Docs summaries even when you’re offline. That means you can create and read summaries even when you aren’t connected to the internet. All changes will sync once you reconnect.

Currently, the summaries feature only works on desktops and laptops, with no option to add or edit them in the mobile app. That said, if you really need to work on your phone or tablet, you can access the document via desktop mode and make a summary there.

How to use a Google Docs summary

Thankfully, you don't have to struggle to use Doc's summary feature. Here is how it works:

Go to View at the top of the toolbar. Select Show outline to open the outline on the left-hand side of the screen. If you’re a fan of hotkeys, you can press Ctrl + Alt + A (for Macs, this would be Ctrl + Command + A) to access the outline instead. Click on the plus sign (+) next to the word Summary. A text box with the grayed words Enter your document summary here will appear. Write your summary in that box.

You only get one summary section per document. The best way to use it is to write out a few sentences.

How to edit a Google Docs summary

Although the summary doesn’t allow for any specific formatting, it does allow you to easily edit what’s in the text box.

Hover your mouse over the written text in the summaries box. A pencil icon should appear on the right. Click on it. This will reopen the text box, so you can edit the summary text. When you’re done, press Enter on your keyboard or click outside the text box to update the summary.

How to use AI-generated summaries

If you are a Google Workspace customer, you can also make AI-generated summaries. Here’s how to access this feature:

Follow steps 1 and 2 above to access the outline. Click on the plus sign (+) as before to edit the summary box. You’ll automatically see grayed text in the summary box that’s been generated by AI. If you like the summary, you’ll see light gray text underneath the summary box that says “Tab to accept.” Hit the Tab button on your computer (this works for both Windows and MacOS) to officially add the AI-generated text.

Source: ShakeUpLearning

Like a regular Google Docs summary, this AI feature is currently exclusive to desktop users. Make sure to read the summary over and check that it properly summarizes your document.

Use Google Docs summaries in your next project

Using Google Docs to create article summaries allows users to keep up with one another and stay informed about the latest changes. For bigger projects, you’ll want to pair these summaries with additional collaboration software like Google Meet or Google Groups to connect further and get more done.