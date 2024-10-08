Key Takeaways Google Docs now comes with a tabs feature for simpler organization in lengthy documents.

Users can create up to three subtabs within each tab for added structure.

Emoji can be assigned to each tab, and specific tab links can be shared with others.

For many of us, Google Docs has become the go-to platform for writing and editing documents. While Microsoft Word may have a broader set of features, Google Docs stands out for its convenience, cross-platform availability, and easy collaboration tools. Google regularly updates its Workspace apps with more features, and it's now introducing a new feature in Docs that makes organizing content — especially in lengthy, cluttered documents — a lot simpler.

Google has introduced a new tabs feature for Google Docs that makes organizing and navigating lengthy documents easier. If you've ever found yourself lost in a sea of a long document, this feature is for you. While the existing method of using headings and the document outline helps differentiate sections, the new tabs feature takes it a step further by allowing you to break down content and add checkpoints at any point, making it easier to jump between different sections.

The company says this feature is ideal for breaking down lengthy, structured documents into "smaller, more digestible sections," allowing readers to focus on the content that matters most to them. Additionally, users can create up to three subtabs within each tab to "add even more structure" to their document. With this update, Google Docs edges closer to platforms like Coda, which is widely used for documentation in many organizations globally.

Source: Google

To add a fun element to this, Google will also allow users to assign an emoji to each tab, giving a quick visual cue of what the tab represents. The emoji will appear to the left of the tab title in the left panel, replacing the default tab icon. Additionally, the best part about this feature is that users can now share links to specific tabs instead of the entire document by using the three-dot menu next to each tab.

You can access the new tabs in Google Docs by clicking on the bullet-point symbol at the top-left corner of the web editor. However, only users with document editing permissions can create or modify tabs — those with view-only access can only navigate through them. The tabs feature is now rolling out to all Google Workspace users, including personal and paid accounts, and Google notes that it may take up to 15 days for the feature to become visible to everyone.