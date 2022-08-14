Google Docs is packed with word processing tools, some of which may not be readily apparent. Using them elevates your document to the next level. From small but significant touches aimed at professionals to features that aid remote collaborative writing projects (remember to wear wireless earbuds to keep public meetings secure), Google invested substantial effort into making Docs the feature-laden online word processor of choice, including the implementation of an extensive set of formatting tools.

With documents that are longer than a couple of pages, use the table of contents tool to make navigation a breeze. This guide shows you the steps to make this feature more accessible.

How to insert a table of contents

It isn't difficult to set up your table of contents, but it requires a few premeditated formatting steps. Nothing too advanced, so don't fret. We walk you through everything you need to know from start to efficiently summarized finish.

Open the document where you require a table of contents. Make sure you have proper headings. If you haven't done so, format them under Format > Paragraph styles and select one of the headings. Repeat with all other headings. After correctly formatting all the headings, insert the table. Position your typing cursor where you want the table of contents to appear. Under the Insert tab, pick Table of Contents at the bottom and select your preferred type. You can list a page number for each header or a direct link to each header. After selecting the kind of table you want, it automatically populates with your formatted headers.

How to use your table of contents

If you use links in your table of contents, place your typing cursor in a link to bring up a floating menu with a clickable link that takes you to that header.

The table of contents doesn't refresh automatically. If you add or remove headers, you must delete the table of contents and then reinsert it.

To delete, right click (or command + click on Mac) anywhere in the table of contents and select Delete table of contents. Repeat the formatting steps with any new headers, and insert the updated table of contents.

How long is your document?

In the blink of an eye, you've gone from a plain Google doc, from pages of text that aren't easily read, to a structured, professional-looking document that's easy to navigate because it's been laid out in easily digestible chunks by the table of contents tool.

Now that you're an expert in making even the largest documents quick to navigate, turn on word count in Google Docs so you can see how big it is.