Summary The Google Docs app for Android could soon have bookmarks and document tabs to improve navigation.

A future update may also introduce Gemini-powered AI tools like document summarization.

These features bring Android app closer to the full functionality of the web version.

The Google Docs app for Android has long lagged behind its web counterpart. It lacks the same navigation features and organizational abilities of the web version, or what you'd find on a Chromebook . But a future update could bring it up to par.

A recent teardown of version 1.25.062.00.90 of the Google Docs Android app reveals Google is working on adding bookmarks, document tabs, and Gemini-powered AI tools (via Android Authority). These additions bring the Android app much closer to parity with the desktop version.

Bookmarks and document tabs on Android