Managing and sorting lists in word processors like Google Docs is not easy. That’s why we recommend users use a spreadsheet program like Google Sheets for long and complex lists. However, there are times when you have to insert a list in Google Docs in your document. Thankfully, Google Docs gives you access to tools that you can use to manage and sort these lists. Whether you want to sort a list or the entire document, here is how you can alphabetize it in Google Docs.

How to alphabetize in Google Docs

One of the best things about Google Docs is that it’s super easy to learn, and you can use it on pretty much any device that allows apps, from great Chromebooks to your Android phone. Unlike other word processors that bombard you with features you will probably never use, this application keeps the most useful features in front and center. But don’t mistake its simplicity for a lack of features. Google Docs is packed with features that rival even the best word processors.

It even supports add-ons that allow users to add extra features. It’s similar to using Chrome extensions on your Google Chrome browser. For this guide, we will use this feature to install an add-on, which will help you organize your document in alphabetical order. The add-on is called Sorted Paragraphs, and it allows you to sort list items and paragraphs in both alphabetical (A→Z) and reverse alphabetical (Z→A) orders.

How to install the Sorted Paragraphs add-on in Google Docs

Before installing the add-on, ensure you have logged in with the correct Google Account. Like all your documents, any add-on you install is restricted to the Google Account you are using.

Open any document in Google Docs and open the Extensions menu. Hover over Add-ons and choose the Get add-ons option. 2 Images Close Use the search field to search for Sorted Paragraphs and click to open it. Use the Install button to install the add-on. 2 Images Close Click the Allow button to grant the add-on access to your document. Close

How to alphabetize paragraphs and lists in Google Docs

Now, it’s time to use the add-on to alphabetize your document in Google Docs. You can use the add-on to alphabetize the entire or a part of your document. It will use the first letter of each word or paragraph for sorting. If the first letter is the same, it will move to the second letter and so forth.

Open the document you want to alphabetize in Google Docs. Highlight the list or paragraphs you want to sort alphabetically. To sort the entire document, use the keyboard shortcut CTRL+A (CMD+A on Mac) to select everything. 2 Images Close Open the Extensions menu, and you will see the Sorted Paragraphs add-on we installed. Hover over the add-on and choose the Sort A to Z option to sort the selected text alphabetically. 2 Images Close Similarly, choose the Sort Z to A option to sort the selected text in reverse alphabetical order. 2 Images Close

If you have created separate headers to organize your Google Docs document, ensure to sort one section at a time to preserve your document structure and table of contents.

Alphabetize in Google Docs to quickly organize lists and paragraphs

With a single click, your document is now alphabetized. It can’t be easier than this, can it? Whether you want to collaborate with others or write your next magnum opus, Google Docs has all the features you need to complete your task. So, give it a chance before you write it off.