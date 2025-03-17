Summary Google Docs now has an AI-powered tool to create instant summaries.

Users can quickly generate and adjust summaries within Docs for technical documents and reports.

A refresh option allows summaries to update dynamically as documents change, ensuring accuracy.

A new AI-powered building block just landed on Google Docs, making it easier for readers to avoid things like essays and paragraphs. This latest building block is powered by Google Gemini and allows users to generate, insert, and update summaries directly within Docs.

Google introduced smart chips and building blocks to Docs in 2023, so this new AI summary tool comes as no surprise. Google says it helps streamline project tracking, task management, and workflow. Instant summaries could make Docs useful for technical documents, meeting notes, and reports.

Here's how the new AI summary feature works

The new AI summary tool is integrated into Google Docs as a building block. You can generate summaries by doing the following:

Go to Insert. Choose Building Blocks. Select AI Summary.

Alternatively, you can type '@' followed by 'AI summary' to call up the feature. The AI will automatically scan and summarize everything in the doc. You and your Doc's collaborators can instantly edit the summary once it has been generated.

There is also a refresh option. This allows you to update the summary dynamically as the document changes. This way, your Google Doc's summary stays accurate and reflects the latest content. This is particularly useful for living documents that are constantly evolving.

Here's when you can access the new feature

You might not see this new feature right away. Google says it is rolling out gradually beginning today, March 17, 2025. It is currently only available to users on the following Google Workspace plans:

Business Standard and Plus.

Enterprise Standard and Plus.

Google One AI Premium.

Also, anyone who previously purchased Gemini Business or Enterprise add-ons will receive access, although Google no longer offers these options to new customers.

At the end of the day, this could actually be a productive use of artificial intelligence, particularly for teams. This will save people time reviewing long documents or documents that are constantly evolving as people add to them. Things like project updates and meeting notes will be a lot easier to digest, thanks to this latest iteration of Google Gemini .