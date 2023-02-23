Whether you are a student, entrepreneur, marketing manager, or sales executive, Google Docs is a must-have application for creating unique documents on the desktop. A text or media-heavy long document can confuse you, other collaborators, and the readers. You need to create sections with relevant headings in Google Docs. Since Google Docs is a web-based app, the steps to add headings remain the same on Windows, Mac, and the top Chromebooks. Apart from the desktop, we also mention step-by-step instructions to add headings in Google Docs mobile apps.

Before we show you how to add headings in Google Docs, let's understand their purpose and why adding them to your document is important.

What is a heading in Google Docs?

Headings break down your Google Docs document into relevant sections. Headings appear larger than the rest of the document text and create a better flow for your document. Without headings, your project proposal or a business letter may look bland with blocks of text. There are several heading types to choose from, and each serves different purposes.

Apart from organizing your writing, headings also offer better navigation. Without adding headings, you can't create an outline or table of contents in Google Docs. Headings let you easily jump through different sections or move straight to the summary in long documents. It also delivers an easy-to-read presentation to your colleagues.

Add headings in Google Docs for desktop

Most users prefer to draft Google Docs documents on the desktop. Follow the steps below to add headings to it.

Visit Google Docs on the web and open any document. Google Docs uses normal text by default. Click Normal text and select a heading type. You can either go with Heading 1, Heading 2, or Heading 3. Selecting a heading changes the size of your text cursor. Type the heading. You should follow the style guide used by your organization and capitalize relevant words if required. Press Enter, and your text reverts to the normal style.

Once you add a heading, you can always tweak the size, style, and color to your preference. If you frequently add headings in Google Docs, you should memorize keyboard shortcuts for them. Windows users can use Ctrl+Alt+1/2/3, while Mac users need to press the Command+Option+1/2/3 keys to add headings in Google Docs.

Now, let's clear the confusion between different types of headings so that you can use relevant ones throughout the post.

Heading 1 : The main heading of your document and looks the largest among all heading types. It represents the main sections of the document. For example, if you are writing a report about smartphone sales, you can use it to assign company titles like "Samsung," "Apple," and "Google."

: The main heading of your document and looks the largest among all heading types. It represents the main sections of the document. For example, if you are writing a report about smartphone sales, you can use it to assign company titles like "Samsung," "Apple," and "Google." Heading 2 : Carries a slightly smaller font. You can use it for subtitles in your document. Let's take the same example as above. Once you use heading 1 for smartphone companies, you can write "first quarter," "second quarter," and more in heading 2.

: Carries a slightly smaller font. You can use it for subtitles in your document. Let's take the same example as above. Once you use heading 1 for smartphone companies, you can write "first quarter," "second quarter," and more in heading 2. Heading 3: Looks the smallest of the bunch but is still large enough to distinguish from normal text. While it's less common than heading 1 and heading 2, you can still use it to organize your Google Docs document.

Use the summary to navigate your document

Once you add relevant headings, you can fly through your Google Docs document from the Summary menu.

Once you add relevant headings to your document, click the Show document outline button in the upper-left corner. It looks like a list icon. Select a relevant heading from the outline to jump to it quickly.

Add headings in the Google Docs mobile apps

Google offers feature-rich productivity apps on Android and iOS. You can add headings in Google Docs on mobile too. It's a handy add-on to make last-minute changes to your document.

We use Google Docs for Android in the steps below. You'll follow the same steps on Google Docs for iOS to add headings. Both mobile apps share the same user experience.

Launch Google Docs on your mobile and select any document. Tap the Edit button (pencil icon) in the lower-right corner. Select Formatting options at the top. 2 Images Close Expand the Style menu and select a relevant heading. 2 Images Close

You can add up to heading 6 on mobile. Just because you can add six heading types in a document, you shouldn't necessarily use every heading style. It may add complexities to your simple document. You can change the heading size, text, highlight color, and font style from the same menu.

Close

Simplify your Google Docs document

Google Docs isn't limited to adding headings only.