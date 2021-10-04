Google Discover makes it easier to access key information at a glance without having to look for it. Even though not everyone is fond of it, it's still a great way to discover content and keep up with the news. That being said, it's not useful when it comes to keeping up with your stocks. Thankfully, the app is testing a new feature that would show stock alerts and scores at the top of the screen.

As reported by XDA Developers, some users have started seeing a banner atop regular cards in Google Discover. The banner is scrollable and includes helpful information, such as the weather, stock alerts, and sports scores. When scrolled to the right, it reveals a "+" button allowing users to pick which cards they want to see.

If you're not interested in sports or stocks, you can limit the banner to only show the weather forecast, which would then be expended to fill the entire screen width and show further details, such as the humidity.

Regardless of the information you pick, it will now show up directly in your Discover screen, without having to navigate to the Snapshot tab. More importantly, Pixel owners won't even have to open the Google app and have access to key data directly from their launcher.

This new UI isn't widely available and could be part of the redesigned Discover UI Google is planning for Android 12. We haven't seen it on our devices, which could mean it's still in the works and won't be largely deployed soon. In any case, it's nice to see Google is working on making its Discover screen more valuable, enabling users to access more relevant information at a glance. We'll keep you posted when, or if, it rolls out globally.

