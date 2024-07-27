Summary Google Discover has introduced a new Today's Teaser card.

It's a new interactive game that presents fun "Would you rather.." questions.

Users can also see how others answered the questions with percentage breakdowns, providing some entertainment.

Google Discover launched on phones back in 2018, and pretty much since its inception, has had a pretty contentious relationship with Android users. While some people love it for its ability to quickly provide a wealth of information at a single glance, others aren't so keen on the experience, since it isn't as finely tuned as it should be. Of course, you can always plug in your interests to really customize the experience, but even then, there's a good chance that your experience is still going to be hit or miss.

Regardless, Google has been hard at work over the past few years to make the experience better, just so that your first thought won't be to try and figure out how to deactivate it. Now, it appears that Discover is getting a new update that will bring a small mini-game to the personalized cards that were recently introduced. The new Today's Teaser card was first reported by the folks at 9to5Google and appears to be a wide roll-out for those using Android and even iOS.

A new way to... well Discover

If you want to check this out for yourself, you can head into the cards of the Discover section, where you should be able to find one that's listed as Today's Teaser. Once you tap it, you'll be immediately hit with a "would you rather..." question, giving you two choices to choose from. For example, in my teaser, it gave me the choice to either participate in the Olympic ceremony or just watch from the stands. So, as you can tell, nothing too serious here, just some good old fun and timely as well.

What's cool is that once you complete the question, you'll be able to see how others answered too, with Google sharing the percentage break down from other users that answered the same question. Just to be clear, you won't see any personal data from other users at this point, it just provides the percentages for how these questions were answered. You can also see some of the previous questions and results as well, which in some cases will let you go a couple of days.

Sure, it's not going to be the most exciting game that you've probably played, but at least it's something, and could even be kind of entertaining for someone that's younger. Of course, if you're not looking to access this through Discover, 9to5Google was quick to point out that you can just navigate directly to this website to participate. Regardless, Google is working hard to make Discover work, so let's see what it has in store next.