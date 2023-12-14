News reporting has changed over the years, given voice by almost every communication medium, including written papers, radio, television, and websites that beam the latest news to your mobile device. Apps like Google Discover go the extra mile to bring the news to your best Android gaming phone. Using algorithms to tailor an experience to your interests is common these days. Companies have never been shy about peeking at your data. Google Discover exploits this practice to ensure you get the news that interests you, with zero fluff in between.

This process isn't bulletproof. Algorithms can go awry, be it strange videos on YouTube, undesired TikToks, or, in this case, undesired news items. Resting the Google Discover app is easy, wiping the slate clean so that the algorithm can start from scratch. Read on and find out how to restart your Google Discover.

What is Google Discover?

Google Discover uses your interests, search history, and other data to find relevant news, videos, and stories. Your Discover feed appears in the Google Home app on Android and iOS. Android users can also find their feed by swiping right from the homescreen if they haven't disabled Discover. While Discover typically does a pretty good job of surfacing iteresting content, it's not perfect. Luckily, Discover offers the option to block topics and publishers, but sometimrs it's just easier to wipe your profile data.

Resetting Google Discover

Wiping your data from Google Discover takes a few simple steps, requiring altering a few settings regarding app preferences. This method resets gathered data across your entire device. You don't lose important details such as phone numbers, accounts, game data, or files. Apps that employ algorithm-tailored services will have those preferences reset. This shouldn't affect your experiences. Here's what to do:

Open the Settings app on your device. Scroll down and tap Apps. Close Tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. Tap Reset App Preferences. Close Tap Reset on the prompt that follows. Close Reboot your device and launch Google Discover to test.

If Google Discover doesn't behave the way you want, consider updating your phone's version of the Google app, as having an outdated version can interfere with certain resets. This process isn't different from resetting other apps and only takes a few taps. Here's what to do:

Open the Play Store and tap the search bar. Type Google. Tap the Google app icon in the search results to bring up its store page. Close If an update is available, a colored prompt appears at the top of the page. Tap it to update the app. Close If there isn't a button, the app is updated to the latest version.

How to restart your mobile device

If neither the reset nor the Google update works, a device restart may be required. Restarting is better for keeping apps suspended while correcting minor glitches. A full shutdown closes all apps, and you must launch them again. Most Android devices restart the same way, and you have likely done it casually at some point. Here's what to do:

Hold down the power button on your device for several seconds. This displays three options: Emergency, Power Off, and Restart. Close Tap Restart, and allow your device to carry out the process. It should start up again automatically. When access to the interface is restored, open Google Discover to test.

Enjoy your renewed Google Discover experience

Online news gets a bad rap from regular consumers of traditional news mediums because of how unregulated it can be, as well as the blurring of facts and options. One of the best aspects of receiving news on your phone is enjoying and engaging with content that interests you. Keeping up-to-date with your favorite figures, hobbies, and industries has never been easier. When working correctly, Google Discover can be one of those nifty apps that work in the background and leave you to your own devices.