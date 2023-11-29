Summary Google Discover is experimenting with a new feature that allows users to explore broader topics related to articles.

The new feature shows topic footers at the bottom of article cards, offering search suggestions for more stories and details.

The experiment is still in early stages and it's unclear if Google will roll it out widely, and the footers don't appear for all articles.

Google Discover gives you a constant stream of news, content recommendations, and videos that might be interesting to you based on your browsing history. The tool isn’t great for jumping into related topics these days, though, with you having the choice of either reading the specific article in question or just scroll on. It looks like Google is experimenting with a way to discover the broader topic surrounding an article again, something that was possible already a long time ago.

As we spotted in the Discover feed on the leftmost panel of the Pixel Launcher on one of our Pixel phones, a few articles now show a new footer for a few stories with clear topics. For example, a “Simple Baked Honey Citrus Salmon Recipe” offers to search for “Citrus glazed salmon” to get more inspiration. An article titled “Rosalynn Carter's Timeless Strawberry Cake Recipe Is A ‘Carter Family Favorite’” lets you look up the former First Lady on Google, along with stating her role right there.

Tapping the footers opens a Google Search for the exact term listed, giving you access to more stories and details around the topic.

It looks like the experiment is still in early stages, as the footers span the entire width of the screen rather than adhering to the same width as the Discover cards, so it’s not clear if Google will roll it out widely anytime soon. The search suggestions also don’t show up for all articles. We’ve only seen them in about one of three on average. The new footers show up in both the Pixel Launcher and the Google app’s Discover feed for us but not in Chrome. One of our tipsters reports that it shows up in Chrome for him, though, so it appears to be a staged rollout.

If this seems familiar to you, it’s because Google offered similar functionality in the past. Back when Discover launched in 2018, Google highlighted its “topic headers,” which showed up on top of article cards and also allowed you to tap through to see more content surrounding the given topic. These headers were both meant as a way to discover more and to offer transparency around Google’s content selection.

Google also experimented with a fake search bar above articles that largely served the same purpose. Here, Google would suggest a search term based on the topic of the article in question. For example, a Deadline article about the Hollywood actor strike would offer the search term "Hollywood actors join writers on strike." A similar experiment was available for shopping deals, too, allowing you to launch a search for more related deals.

Thanks: Kieron