Summary Google is officially planning to bring its personalized Discover feed to the desktop Google.com homepage.

The announcement was made at the Search Central Live event in Madrid, and some users in the US with web and app activity tracking enabled are reportedly already seeing a prompt for the new desktop Discover feed.

While the full rollout timeline is unclear, users should look for a "A new way to explore your interests" prompt on the bottom right of Google.com. An official Google blog post is expected to provide more details on availability and requirements.

Google's Discover feed is now a familiar companion, one that gives you quick and easy access to personalized articles and important news on smartphones. Accessing the feed on Android is as simple as heading to the 'minus one' screen, while iOS users have access to it directly via the Google app.

Now, it appears that the feed might finally be ready to expand to more surfaces. Reports from 2023 indicated that Google was interested in bringing Discover to desktop, and recent developments suggest that this could be a reality very soon.