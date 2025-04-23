Summary Google is testing the integration of social media accounts and posts directly into the Discover feed.

This test includes content from platforms such as Instagram, X (Twitter), and YouTube Shorts.

The potential addition of social media could shift the Discover feed towards more real-time updates alongside news.

Google's Discover feed is going through a phase of dynamic change. In the month of April alone, Google has been spotted working on a redesigned version of Discover Feed cards that forsakes the familiar curved-edge card-based layout in favor of a full-width one. This change has already rolled out, and it is live for me with Google app beta version 16.15.38.

Subsequently, the tech giant was spotted working on shortening links for articles shared from within the Discover and Google app feed. This change, too, is live now for most users.