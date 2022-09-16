Google's Discover feed is a big part of how a lot of us keep up with things, almost religiously spending a few minutes scrolling through every day. There's always plenty of content in there, with not just articles that match your interests, but also the occasional YouTube video in the mix, as well. But if Google's been getting a little broad with its curation, and you've been seeing videos in there you'd rather not, you'll be pleased to learn that Discover now allows you to hide videos from specific YouTube channels, with just a few taps.

Usually, banishing articles you don’t like from your feed is very simple — you just tap the overflow menu beside the card title and choose the most appropriate option expressing your disinterest, be it with the publication, the topic, or that specific article. However, so far you've only had one option if you disliked a YouTube video recommendation in your Discover feed — turning off video recommendations entirely.

3 Images

Close

Google has updated the Search app, so you now have a new option to block a specific YouTube creator’s videos from messing up your otherwise pristine Discover feed. SamMobile reports this was one of the most requested options for the app, and it is rolling out now. We were able to see the new option on version 13.36.10.26 of the app.

Other options to express your disinterest in a YouTube video on Discover include hiding content about that topic or hiding just that one video. And Google still gives you the option to hide content from YouTube completely, if you would prefer a video-free Discover feed. Since your feed is curated based on your usage history of Google services, the new option makes it a little easier to personalize what you get. We suggest putting in a little effort to customize things to your liking, because similar Discover-style cards could make their way to your desktop, too.