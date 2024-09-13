Key Takeaways A new feature might soon be added to Google's Discover Feed, showing summaries of recent top stories related to your searches.

The feature is not widely available yet, indicating Google may be rolling it out gradually or evaluating its launch.

When rolled out, users will see new cards above the Discover Feed related to recent searches, giving control over enabling/disabling them.

If you don’t keep up with news and your interests regularly, Google’s Discover Feed — available in the app and on the home screen of most Android devices — is a great way to stay updated. Currently, Google curates the Discover Feed for you using data from various sources, such as the articles you read, like, share, and even your search data. Now, it seems a new feature is on the way that will improve how the feed presents the latest information based on your searches.

A new feature spotted in the Google app version 15.36.40.29.arm64 by Android Authority suggests that Google might soon introduce an "Updates from searches" option to improve the Discover feed. According to the shared screenshots, this feature will display "Summaries from the freshest top stories on your interests" directly in the Discover Feed.

Currently, this feature isn't widely available — we haven't seen it on any of our devices, and even Android Authority had to perform some "behind-the-scenes manipulation" to get it working. This suggests that Google might be rolling it out in phases or is still deciding whether to launch it at all.

When the feature does roll out, as shown in the embedded YouTube video above, a new card related to your recent searches will appear just above the Discover feed. For instance, if you've searched for "iPhone 16," you might see a card titled "Apple announces iPhone 16 series." This is particularly useful for staying updated on news stories you're interested in but don't actively follow. With this feature, all relevant updates about your searches will be shown at the top of your feed.

Nonetheless, it's great to see that Google is offering users control over this new functionality. From what we can tell, you'll have the option to enable or disable these search-related cards appearing at the top of your feed. However, it's worth remembering that for truly private searches, it's still best to use incognito mode.