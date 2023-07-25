Google Discover is an unmissable part of Pixel Launcher and the Google app, serving as a hub for everything you could possibly be interested in. Google realizes you often read an article on Discover and then switch to the main Search app to find related content. Now, the company is testing a new UI component that makes this search journey easier, giving you a launchpad for the query directly in the Discover feed.

Back in June, Google started beta testing the inclusion of a faux search bar just above recommended articles in Discover, encouraging you to start a journey of actual discovery on Search from there itself. While that may be more convenient than opening up Google Search elsewhere and pursuing the train of thought, 9to5Google spotted a new test in the latest beta version of the Google app which powers the Discover feed.

2 Images Close

Fake search bar appearing above the recommended content with related text

Now, this faux search bar seen above recommended articles also includes the search query text related to the recommended article. As you would expect, tapping the fake search bar opens up Google Search results for the query, saving you the effort of typing it out manually. 9to5Google likens it to the Full Coverage option on Google News where you can look up other publications' takes on the same topic. However, redirecting to Google search is better because you, the reader, can access a wider assortment of content like video, news articles, search results, and shopping links.

Close

Tapping the fake search bar takes you directly to Search results for the suggested query

Note that the fake search bar is only visible in the Discover feed powered by the latest Google app beta. Hence, there’s no telling when the experience will make its way to the stable version of the app, if it does. As with all beta features, there’s a healthy chance Google tweaks the appearance and functionality before a wider release.