Google Discover is excellent for keeping up with key information without looking for it, regardless of whether you want to stay up to date with news, see the latest weather data at a glance, or even get to know what's up with your stocks. However, with features and designs getting rolled out and then removed every now and then, it seems Discover’s not exactly sure what it wants to be (pun intended for the most part). The latest tweak to the service’s feed suggests that Google might be bringing back the expanded weather information card it discarded over a year ago.

3 Images Expand Expand Expand Left: Old interface. Middle & Right: New interface courtesy of 9to5Google

Close

9to5Google reports that users are starting to see weather information again at the top of the Discover screen in the latest beta version of Google Search, complete with a new look. The redesign is present when Discover is accessed from the home screen (by swiping to the left-most page) or the Google app. It shows your current location, a weather description like “Sunny” or “Mostly cloudy,” the current temperature, and the chance of precipitation. However, the report notes that the new Discover experience is not quite finished yet. Instead of redirecting you to the Google app’s built-in weather feature, tapping it takes you to a Google search for “weather.” In some instances, it appears that the search isn't even performed inside the Google app itself but in a new browser tab.

The new weather information looks like the old version featured in Discover in the past before Google shrank it to a small pill-shaped button at the top left of the screen. The company eventually removed weather details from the Discover feed on the home screen entirely, giving rise to its current appearance. With so much back and forth, maybe this will be the chosen design we get for the next few years — we’ll have to wait and see.

Overall, the general Discover UI has also undergone a series of changes in the past, from incorporating Material You design cues to the Google logo taking a gray/white left-aligned look.

Google Maps used machine learning to block 100 million abusive edits in 2021

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author