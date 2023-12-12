Google Discover is an integral part of Android tablets and phones. You can check the latest happenings, news, and sports events, track selected stocks, glance over weather conditions, and perform a quick Google search. The Google Discover menu is a tap away and shows recommendations based on your search history. Instead of relying on Google algorithms to receive news, add interests in Google Discover and get relevant results.

Google Discover showing irrelevant results can spoil your Android experience. Before you deactivate the side menu on Android, use the tricks below to add interests in Google Discover and get astute news suggestions. Before we show you how to customize Google Discover, let's learn how Google Discover works.

How does Google Discover show suggestions?

Google collects information from your device and other company apps like Maps, Chrome, News, and more. Based on the available data, it decides which articles to show you in the Discover menu. You can go to the Web & App Activity menu in your Google account and check activities and browsing history related to your account.

Google used to offer a Follow button under every new suggestion in the Discover menu. The search giant scrapped the option in the latest update. Now, you'll use the tips below to add interests.

Add your favorite sports team and stocks

Google Discover lets you add and manage your sports and finance interests. You can get event updates from teams you follow and receive stock prices and market trends from your preferred industries. Here's how you can add them to Google Discover:

Swipe left on your Android phone home screen or tap the Google icon from the search bar. Swipe right from the top menu and tap the pencil icon. Select Manage your finance interests. Close You can create a new portfolio to view your investments in one place. Tap Investment at the top and the company name or symbol. Tap the company suggestion to add it. Close Tap Manage your sport interests. Select Edit at the top. Expand your favorite sports league. Tap the + icon beside a team you want to follow. You can also follow an entire league. Tap Finish at the bottom. Close

From now on, you'll receive news alerts regarding your followed sports teams and stocks. You'll also see more articles about them in the Google Discover menu.

Add interests in Google Discover from Google search

Do you want to follow a celebrity or a politician on Google Discover? You can follow them via Google search. Go through the steps below:

Tap the Google Search bar from the home screen. Search for a celebrity, athlete, or politician. Select the bell icon beside their name and tap Done. You can turn notifications on and off from the bottom menu. Close

Repeat these steps for all your favorite personalities and receive news about them from the Google Discover menu.

Manage your interests and notifications

After you add interests in Google Discover, check the list using the steps below. If you no longer follow a sports event or a personality, unfollow them.

Open Google Discover on Android and tap your account picture in the upper-right corner. Select Settings. Scroll to Personalization. Close Select Manage your interests. Tap Following. Tap Following beside an interest to unfollow it. You can also activate or deactivate notification alerts for a topic. Close

You can also tap the three-dot menu beside an article and select Manage your interests.

Sometimes, Google shows suggestions for choosing your interests. The tailored recommendations don't appear every time you scroll the Discover feed.

Pick what you are not interested in

If a publication is spamming your Discover feed, block it. You can also show your disinterest in a topic. It trains Google's algorithms and prevents Discover from displaying articles on unnecessary topics.

Go to Google Discover and scroll the feed. Tap the three-dot menu beside a news post and select Not interested in a topic. Select topics from the following menu and tap Done. Close You can block the publication from the same menu. Close

Manage your Google Discover feed like a pro

You can add your favorite sports teams, stocks, and popular figures and block irrelevant publications from spamming your Google Discover feed. If you receive bogus content, turn it off. You can switch to Google News to keep track of the latest happenings. Unlike the Discover feed, Google News is available on the desktop. Check our dedicated guide to learn the top Google News tips and tricks.