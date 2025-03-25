Summary Regularly clean your Pixel Buds Pro 2 to maintain audio quality

Google has published a detailed guide on how to clean the Pixel Buds Pro 2's rear vent and ear mesh.

The cleaning process involves using micellar water and a toothbrush, with 2 hours required for drying.

Google unveiled the Pixel Buds Pro 2 alongside the Pixel 9 lineup in mid-August 2024, with sales kicking off almost a month later in September. While not the best, Google's new flagship earbuds made all the right upgrades, delivering great ANC and sound quality in a lightweight and comfortable-to-wear package. If you have been using your Pixel Buds regularly since launch day, it might be time for a little spring cleaning to ensure its audio quality is not affected. To make this easier, Google has published a detailed guide to walk you through the process.

Over time, ear wax, dust, and dirt can get lodged in the mesh of your earbuds, negatively affecting the loudness and sound quality. This is why Google recommends you clean your Pixel Buds Pro 2 once every few months, especially the rear vent mesh.

Considering its location and size, you might not think much about cleaning the rear vent. But given how important the mesh is for the Pixel Buds audio quality, you should clean it regularly.

Before you begin, the company says you'll need micellar water (the kind used for makeup removal), an extra soft toothbrush, and a paper towel. If you follow Google’s instructions to the letter, the entire process will take a little over two hours, as it requires leaving the earbuds out in the open for 2 hours to ensure they are completely dry.

Cleaning your Pixel Buds Pro 2 thoroughly will take time