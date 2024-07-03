Summary Google provides a solution for Pixel 6 bricking issue after factory reset, recommending users to leave their phone powered on for 15 minutes after reboot.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced of some Pixel 6 series users bricking their phones after a factory reset. Instead of booting back into Android, an error appears, leaving the phone in an unusable state. Google quickly acknowledged the problem and said it is investigating the matter. Now, the company has provided a solution to the problem and recommended steps for Pixel 6 users looking to reset their phones.

In a post on its support forums, Google says Pixel 6 users should leave their phone powered on and idle for 15 minutes after it reboots after a software update. After this, they can factory reset their Pixel without any issues. The company notes you can also reset the phone before installing any software update. The advisory applies to all Pixel 6 series devices, including the Pixel 6a and the Pixel 6 Pro.

But what if you have already reset your Pixel 6, and it has bricked itself? Sadly, you will have to wait longer for a solution. Google says its "team has identified the root cause of the issue and is working on developing the best possible solution." The company has not provided any expected timeframe as to when a fix should be out.

Pixel 6 users have regularly run into such issues

The Pixel 6's launch in 2021 represented a giant leap for Google's smartphone lineup. However, users ran into issues with the phone right from the get-go, facing overheating and connectivity problems.

While things have improved since then, the phone still has a troubled past. Following Android 14's release in October 2023, reports emerged of some Pixel 6 users being locked out of their phone's storage and losing access to their files. While the company eventually rolled out a fix, it was not applicable for devices stuck in a boot loop.

To make matters worse, the January 2024 Play System update also locked some Pixel 6 users out of their phones' storage. This led Google to halt the update's rollout while it worked on finding a solution.

With such a troubled past, it's time to consider ditching your Pixel 6 for the Pixel 9 when it arrives next month.