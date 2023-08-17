It looks like Google is desperate to move more Pixel Tablet units, with the company widely using notifications from the Google Home app to promote the new tablet launched earlier this year. Many people report seeing a “Meet the Google Pixel Tablet” banner in their notifications, with a tap on it sending them straight to its product listing on the Google Store. Samsung received hefty criticism for a similar approach to promoting new devices in the past, but it still seems like Google is attempting to jump on board with this strategy.

The notifications first started appearing on some phones a week or two ago, with more people getting hit this week. It shows up across different regions, with reports coming from the US and Europe on all kinds of phones and other devices — ironically enough, we even saw one of these notifications on a Pixel Tablet. The notifications are sent via the Other notifications channel of the Google Home app, indicating that Google views the Pixel Tablet as a home-first device, positioning it differently from its competitors.

2 Images Close

It’s unclear what else Google Home uses the Other notifications channel for, but if you want to avoid similar advertisements in the future, you can turn it off in the Google Home app’s system settings.

The practice of promoting new products via unsolicited notifications isn’t new, but it’s pretty much the first time we’re seeing Google itself do it. A few years ago, Samsung got into hot water for adding advertisements throughout its services on +$1,000 expensive devices, including a Galaxy Note 10 advertisement in 2019 sent via a Bixby Voice notification channel.

Other phone makers like Xiaomi are also known to push a lot of advertisements to their phones in some regions, though both Samsung and Xiaomi have toned down the amount of promotions in their respective products in recent years. Even Apple sometimes advertises new services on iPhone notifications, leading the company to relax notification advertising rules for third-party app developers on its App Store.

In contrast to Google, these companies have only ever pushed their advertisements on devices they sell themselves. Google’s Pixel Tablet advertisement shows up on devices made by other Android manufacturers, too — assuming that you have the Google Home app installed and set up. From what we can tell, iPhones and iPads with the Google Home app installed are spared from the advertisements.

For a long time, Google’s Play Store policy forbade apps from displaying advertisements to system notifications, though it looks like the company has since relaxed these rules. Otherwise, apps like Brave Browser, which can optionally push advertisements to your notifications earning you small sums of crypto, wouldn’t be allowed on the Play Store.

The Pixel Tablet isn’t a bad product by all means, though having it forced onto people with any Android device might not do it any good in terms of reputation. The Pixel Tablet is Google’s first attempt at a tablet in years, and it took a vastly different approach than many of its competitors. The tablet is only sold in a bundle with a speaker dock which allows you to turn it into a smart display, albeit with limited features compared to Google’s own Nest Hub.

Thanks: Anna, Kieron, Moshe