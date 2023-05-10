Google teamed up with Samsung to announce Wear OS 3, with the Galaxy Watch 4 series serving as the launch vehicle. In 2022, the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup acted as the release platform for Wear OS 3.5, though the build did not pack any noticeable new features or improvements. Google is now working on Wear OS 4, the "next generation OS for Wear," which will debut in fall 2023.

Based on Android 13, the OS will offer a "great selection of new features and optimizations." One of the key improvements in Wear OS 4 is Watch Face Format. It will allow developers to create Wear OS watch faces in a declarative XML format without writing any code. The platform will automatically optimize the watch face for battery and performance.

Google boasts several under-the-hood optimizations in Wear OS 4 to make the OS more power efficient. Another important change is the addition of a native backup and restore tool, allowing you to switch between Wear OS watches seamlessly. Text-to-speech is also being improved to offer a more reliable experience. And the next time you set up a new Wear OS watch, all permissions granted on your phone will automatically carry over to the watch.

Further, Google is working on bringing native Calendar and Gmail apps to Wear OS. With dedicated apps, you can RSVP to event invites and reply to emails right from your wrist. Wear OS is gaining deeper Google Home integration as well and will display enhanced device controls, including light controls and camera previews.

Wear OS 4 will launch in the fall of 2023, so the version could debut on the Pixel Watch 2. The company typically announces new Pixel hardware in early October, which is just a couple of weeks after fall begins. Samsung has already revealed One UI Watch 5 for Galaxy Watches, but its announcement did not clarify whether the skin is based on Wear OS 4.