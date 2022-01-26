There are many top-level domains you can get these days if you want something that's a little different from the boring .com, or the average .net. Google has been highlighting its use of these novelty TLDs, selling them to customers through its Google Registry and even using them itself. Now Google is slinging a new one: .day. Just get ready to pay the price.

The application for the .day TLD was "delegated" back in 2014, and Google's held the rights to it since then, but this is the first time the masses have actually been able to purchase them for their own use.

Google says that these domains are perfect for everything from bringing attention to a special cause, to building a community, to even amplifying your own personal brand. There's already a bunch of .day domains set up for nonprofits such as the World Wildlife Fund and the International Justice Mission, while companies like Niantic and Ferrero have also joined the fun with community-building efforts of their own.

You can set up these domains for basically anything you wish to commemorate — if, for example, I want a website to post plans for my own birthday, I'd be looking into buying arol.day. Sadly, for those of you who want to know more about my birthday plans, I'm not making that website, because I don't have $11,500 to throw away on a .day domain. That's how much one of these domains will set you back. While the renewal fee starts at a more palatable $12 a year, you'll have to gulp down a few grand if you want to register one.

We don't know if the pricing for the TLD will change later, but it's a pretty crazy number. Most "normal" domains that aren't super short, a popular term, or a premium TLD cost less than $100. The second- and third-highest costing TLDs at Google Domains are .realty ($350) and .movie ($320). If you've got the budget for it, you can also apply to get your own TLD for $185,000 — or, a mere 15 .day domains.

The Google Play Store carrier billing situation has managed to get even more confusing We'd like an answer from Google, please

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email